France easily knocks off Poland, reaches EuroBasket title game

Associated PressSep 16, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game.

Former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday.

“We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.”

The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.

Elle Okobo and Evan Fournier each had 10 points in a rare easy one for France, which had outscored opponents by a total of 11 points in its first seven games of the tournament – plus won each of its last two contests in overtime, benefitting in both from missed free throws in the final moments by Turkey and Italy.

“We started the game with will and determination,” France coach Vincent Collet said. “That is what made the difference.”

Next up for France: either Spain or host Germany, which were meeting in the late semifinal on Friday. The gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday.

“We worked really hard to put ourselves in this position,” said France center Rudy Gobert, who had six rebounds and three blocks. “Now we’ve got one more game to go. When we started preparations, the goal was to win the gold medal and now we’re in position to make it happen. So, one more game.”

Playing for gold represents the latest big chance for France, which captured its last major crown by winning EuroBasket in 2013. Since then, the French have won two bronzes at the World Cup (2014, 2019), a bronze at EuroBasket (2015) and silver at the delayed Tokyo Olympics that were contested in the summer of 2021.

Every stat Friday showed France’s dominance. It shot 62%, compared with 32% for Poland. France held a 40-21 edge in rebounding, a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers and a 40-16 advantage from points in the paint.

“Like a lot of games in this tournament, it could go south, it could go north,” Poland coach Igor Milicic said. “This game went south.”

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Michalak led Poland – which made the semifinals by upsetting defending champion Slovenia 90-87 on Wednesday – with nine points apiece. It was Poland’s third loss of the tournament, all coming in blowouts. The others were a 30-point defeat to Finland and a 29-point loss to Serbia in the group stage.

“We tip our hats off to France,” said Slaughter, a Kentucky-born guard who helped Western Kentucky to upset wins as a No. 12 seed in both the 2008 and 2009 NCAA tournaments. “They played a really good game tonight. … But we still have our heads high. We still have a medal game on Sunday. We’ll come back, play with pride and see if we can leave here with a medal.”

Check out more from EuroBasket

Luka Doncic, Slovenia upset by Poland, eliminated from EuroBasket
Germany v Greece: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected, Greece follows as Germany knocks them out...
Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Willy Hernangomez lifts Spain past Finland into Eurobasket semifinals

Reports: Dennis Schroder agrees to re-join Lakers on one-year deal

By Sep 16, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Dennis Schroder is back with the Lakers.

That pairing didn’t go well in the 2020-21 season, when he played 32 minutes a night as a starter (and frustrated Anthony Davis with his lack of passing), but the Lakers are betting it works more smoothly with him in a smaller, more defined role this time around. The Lakers and Schroder have reached a deal, something reported first by Marc Stein and confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The only contract the Lakers could offer is a veteran minimum ($2.6 million). It’s not the $84.4 million extension he turned down from the Lakers back in 2020 thinking there was a better deal out on the open market, only to find out he should not have bet on himself (he ended up signing with the Celtics for the taxpayer mid-level exception).

He joins a Lakers team where Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook — both technically point guards — will likely start, with Patrick Beverley coming off the bench (to open the season, how long Westbrook plays a role and remains a starter is one of the big question marks in Los Angeles). Considering how much time Nunn and Beverley have missed in recent seasons with injuries, adding a solid veteran guard into the rotation makes sense. And Schroder is versatile enough to play alongside Westbrook, Nunn or LeBron James (who is the defacto point guard of this team).

Schroder is coming off a EuroBasket where he played well and led Germany to the semi-finals (Spain eliminated them on Friday). Schroder scored 30 points and had eight assists in the elimination game, but it was not enough.

Schroder averaged 13.5 points a game last season, starting in Boston and getting traded to Houston. Schroder was given a bigger role in his first stint with the Lakers (and to start last season in Boston), and he has not thrived in that situation. Nevertheless, Schroder is a rotation point guard who can pass, shoot the three well enough (34.4% last season), and give a team a decent 15 minutes a night, and as long as that’s all the Lakers ask of him things can work out better this time around.

It’s not a signing that moves the needle for the Lakers, but it’s not a bad one.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
‘Showtime’ Lakers reunite for one more practice, few days in...
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING
LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam...
Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman
Shaq calls Dennis Rodman the worst teammate he ever had

 

Is LaMarcus Aldridge likely to retire?

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Getty Images
0 Comments

Speaking on the Crossover NBA Show, both Howard Beck and Chris Mannix were of the belief that LaMarcus Aldridge would likely retire from the NBA.

The market has been pretty dry for Aldridge this offseason and some teams may be operating under the assumption that he won’t be back.

Despite being 37 years old, Aldridge certainly looked like he had a lot left in the tank last season. Across 47 appearances for the Nets, the veteran big man averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55% from the field.

You would think that the Nets would want him back, but this could be a sign that they are very confident in youngsters like Nicolas Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. There have also been whispers that Ben Simmons could get some reps as a small-ball center, and that would be a creative way to minimize the spacing issues.

Aldridge’s health could be a big factor as well, as he went into retirement the previous season due to a heart condition but was later cleared in the fall of 2021.

If this is the end for Aldridge, he’ll be going out with his head held high after a decorated 16-year career with stops in Portland, San Antonio and Brooklyn.

Check out more on the Nets

Nets guard Joe Harris
Nets’ Joe Harris expected to be 100% for training camp
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Stephen Curry says ‘Hell, yeah’ Warriors considered Durant trade
Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat
As expected, Nets reach one-year deal with Markieff Morris

PayPal will not renew Suns jersey sponsorship deal if Sarver still involved

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

The backlash to the slap on the wrist one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver could now hit the team’s and the league’s pocketbook.

PayPal, the online payment company that has a jersey sponsorship deal with the Suns and WNBA Mercury, will let that sponsorship expire after this season if Sarver is still involved with the team. Here is the statement from PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman:

“PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA’s investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension.

“While we strongly reject the conduct of Robert Sarver, we remain supportive of the team, its players and the experienced and diverse talent now leading the organization, including Head Coach, Monty Williams, General Manager, James Jones, Assistant General Manager, Morgan Cato, and Senior Vice President of People and Culture, Kim Corbitt. ”

That follows the open letter Thursday from Jahm Najafi, the Suns’ vice chairman and the second-largest share owner of the team, who called for Sarver to resign.

“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach, or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination. The fact that Robert Sarver “owns” the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this “ownership” position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve…. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver.”

All-Star point guard Suns’ leader among its players, Chris Paul, said the NBA’s sanctions “fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”

An NBA investigation into Sarver and the Suns, prompted by an ESPN story last year, found numerous incidents over an 18-year period where Sarver crossed all kinds of lines in workplace behavior: He used the N-word at least five times (after being told by team staff he can never use that word, even when repeating what someone else said), telling a pregnant woman she wouldn’t continue in her role because her baby needed a mommy, berating other female employees (and commenting on their appearance), emailing pornography go male Suns executives, he stood in the shower naked in front of other male employees after taking a shower in the coach’s shower area, and in a larger sense created a hostile work environment where more than 100 current and former employees came forward incidents of misogyny, racism, or inappropriate behavior.

While there have been calls for harsher penalties for Sarver — including removing him from power with the team permanently, if not forcing him to sell his shares — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stood at the podium this week and took the bullets for the other owners, who are hesitant to come down on one of their own (because they fear they could be next). Silver’s are tied unless a vast majority of the other 29 owners back a move. That has yet to happen with Sarver (as far as we know). However, as the public backlash swells and starts to hit the teams in the pocketbook — as PayPal has threatened to do — the sentiments of the other owners, no matter how reluctant, might begin to change.

This is why what Schulman and PayPal did was a big step. The question now is will other team sponsors follow PayPal’s lead?

Here's more on the Suns

Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
Suns’ vice chairman, minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Sarver to...
Suns owner Robert Sarver
Sam Garvin to serve as Suns interim governor, filling in for Robert Sarver
PBT Podcast: NBA dramas such as Sarver, Mitchell, in-season tournament

‘Showtime’ Lakers reunite for one more practice, few days in Hawaii

By Sep 16, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
Focus on Sport/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Showtime Lakers used to conduct training camp in Hawaii some years. Why? Because it’s Hawaii and they were on top of the basketball world, why wouldn’t they?

Some of those Lakers are getting up there in years — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 75 this season — so they decided to have a reunion in Maui. Kareem, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Pat Riley down the through the role players even die-hard Lakers fans have trouble remembering. One last practice, one-last chance to hang out and talk about the good old days.

It looks like a blast.

As Zach Lowe joked on his podcast, Riley probably ran a three-hour practice and had them running lines.

Good on the Lakers players for putting this together. At the time these Lakers had as much internal drama as anyone (well, maybe not this year’s Brooklyn Nets, but close) and it’s great to see people put it aside to remember the good times. And the five titles.

And if you’re going to have a reunion, Hawaii is the place to do it.

Check out more on today's Lakers

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Reports: Dennis Schroder agrees to re-join Lakers on one-year deal
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING
LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam...
Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman
Shaq calls Dennis Rodman the worst teammate he ever had