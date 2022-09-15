Sam Garvin to serve as Suns interim governor, filling in for Robert Sarver

By Sep 15, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT
Suns owner Robert Sarver
One day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver, his interim replacement has been approved. According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will fill the void, with Silver approving the plan Wednesday evening.

Garvin has been a member of the Suns’ ownership group since 2004. Also of note here is that he was one of the members of the ownership group that voiced its support for Sarver when the allegations first came to light in November 2021.

In the statement, members of the Suns’ ownership group stated, “we join Mr. Sarver in welcoming Commissioner Silver’s investigation of the allegations presented by ESPN, and will fully cooperate in the investigation and any suggestions the league may have.”

Silver confirmed Wednesday that Sarver would be suspended for one year and fined $10 million. And there has no shortage of opinions that the punishment was too lenient. Among those who have spoken out are Suns point guard Chris Paul, LeBron James, NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio, and some unidentified Suns employees who also voiced their frustration.

It will be interesting to see if Silver revisits the punishment handed down at some point soon or the next year. And it would not come as a surprise if this situation, and how punishment for team governors differs from that of players, was brought up during collective bargaining agreement conversations.

The current collective bargaining agreement will expire after the 2023-24 season.

Mitchell pushes back on Ainge’s assertion Jazz didn’t believe in each other

By Sep 15, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
“What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other,” Ainge said. “I think individually they have resolve (sic). I just don’t believe that collectively they did. So we saw a lot of players trying to do it on their own, as the belief in one another wasn’t as great as other teams I’ve been on and around.”

That was Utah Jazz president Danny Ainge talking last week about why he chose to trade Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell, breaking up a Jazz team with the best record in the NBA two seasons ago to rebuild from the ground up.

Mitchell didn’t see it that way. Here’s what he told Brian Windhorst of ESPN after Mitchell’s introductory press conference Wednesday.

“I don’t think we didn’t believe [in each other],” Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. “I said at the end of the season, don’t trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let’s figure this out, let’s do. And that didn’t happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that’s his decision.”

Mitchell may be right — that team may genuinely have believed in each other and their potential inside the locker room.

But Ainge’s assessment that we had seen the best of the Mitchell/Gobert Jazz and it wasn’t championship level can also be right.

“Believe in each other” is vague and somewhat in the eye of the beholder. However, we have evidence — proof on the court — that that Jazz roster, as constructed, had limits. The Clippers (without Kawhi Leonard) put together the blueprint in a 2021 playoff series: The Jazz did not have many (if any) good perimeter defenders and Gobert had to clean up a lot in the paint, which allowed the Clippers to play five-out and put Gobert in an impossible position of defending the rim and taking away a layup/dunk from the guy who just blew past his defender, or sticking with a hot shooter in the corner. The Jazz offense led by Mitchell was good, but it could only carry a team with an exploitable defense so far.

Jazz ownership and management had a choice: Be good for years (until Mitchell left), fill the building, but never really be a title threat, or tear it all down and start over. It’s clear what Ainge chose, regardless of whether the players in the locker room believed in each other or not.

Mitchell, for his part, seems very happy to have landed on a Cavaliers team with a bright future.

Damian Lillard says that he plans on spending career in Portland

By Sep 15, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers
While appearing on The Dave Pasch Podcast, Damian Lillard insisted that he plans on remaining in Portland for the entirety of his career.

“I do, I do (see myself spending my whole career in Portland). I’ve had my share of people saying ‘Man, you got to get out of there! You’ve got to do this, you’ve got do to that.’ But I’m the type of person that I’m never going to be marching to the beat of nobody else’s drum. I’m gonna always do what I feel like is in my best interest and that I really feel in my heart.

“I’ve said this on many different occasions, they call it ‘He’s being loyal!’ and ‘Loyalty this, loyalty that’ and I’m like, I’m naturally a loyal person, but I do have a level of loyalty to the organization, but this loyalty that they’re talking about is ultimately to who I am as a person. I’m being loyal to who I am and not getting beside myself because I’m somebody that, I believe what I believe. I think I can get it done.

“Now, everybody else might say ‘There’s no way the Blazers will ever win. They need to do this, they need to do that.’ But that’s just not how I feel about the situation. I feel like we’ll have a chance to win, I feel like that moment is going to come, I feel like that opportunity is going to come. And that’s that.”

(via Casey Holdahl at NBA.com)

After the retooling that Portland has done over the past two seasons, it appears that Dame is happy with where the organization is at. They traded for Jerami Grant, re-signed Anfernee Simons, and drafted Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They’ll also get Dame and Jusuf Nurkic back after the duo missed a combined 79 games last season.

Dame also referred to Sharpe as an “All-world talent” on the podcast. Sharpe was enrolled at Kentucky last year but didn’t end up playing a game for them. Sharpe was the top player in the 2022 high school class on 247 Sports before reclassifying to the 2021 class, where he was ranked No. 3. That ranking, and what he did in individual workouts for teams, must have been enough for Portland to draft him with their lottery pick.

The rumors of Dame being traded and fans demanding their teams trade for him won’t stop, but he’s making it clear that he wants to remain in Portland and bring a championship to Portland as Bill Walton did, which he stated in his 2019 song “Bill Walton”.

It remains to be seen if Portland has done enough to make their team a contender. It’s a deep team that has the potential to return to the postseason.

“We’re going to have to grind it out and go take stuff, but I love where we are right now,” Lillard said. “In this moment, I love where we are.”

NBA, referees union agree to new seven-year labor deal

By Sep 15, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT
The NBA has labor peace…

With its referee union, at least. The NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association have agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the summer of 2029, both sides announced.

This is good for the league as it works to get its house in order over the next couple of years. Fans understandably can grow frustrated with NBA officiating, but watch college or, worse yet, FIBA officials for a while and you realize how good NBA referees are at their jobs. In a game of hyperathletic players making bang-bang plays, they get an amazing amount of it right.

The NBA continues to talk with the players union about a new CBA (both sides can opt out come December), but speaking to the media on Wednesday Adam Silver said there was no update there. The league would like labor peace — with the referees and players — locked in place before negotiating a new television and streaming rights deal in the coming years that could see those fees double or more for the league.

Luka Doncic, Slovenia upset by Poland, eliminated from EuroBasket

Associated PressSep 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Luka Doncic and Slovenia roared back from a 23-point deficit, and looked as if they were well on their way to a berth in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Poland had other ideas — and in an absolute shocker, EuroBasket will have a new champion.

Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Poland beat Slovenia 90-87 to move into the semifinals of the European championships for the first time since 1971.

Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 21 points, and Goran Dragic scored 17.

Doncic was held to 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, though he added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Dallas Mavericks star needed an injection to get through the game and has been dealing with injuries throughout the tournament, he said.

“But that’s not the reason,” Doncic said. “Today I played terrible. I let my team down. I let the whole country who was supporting us down. I’ve got to look at this game and be better.”

Poland led by 23 late in the second quarter and carried a 58-39 lead into halftime, but Slovenia got within one with a 24-6 run in the third quarter.

Dragic scored to start the fourth and put Slovenia on top, and the lead was 73-68 on a jumper by Klemen Prepelic with 6:58 left.

Poland outscored Slovenia 21-7 over the next six minutes, and held on in the final seconds.

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Sokolowski each scored 16 for Poland, which got 14 from Jaroslaw Zyskowski and 11 from Aleksander Balcerowski.

“Amazing,” Sokolowski said. “And now we can’t stop. … We dreamed about a medal at the beginning. Right now it’s closer, but we don’t have it yet. I want to reach it.”

