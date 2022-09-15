NBA, referees union agree to new seven-year labor deal

By Sep 15, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT
The NBA has labor peace…

With its referee union, at least. The NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association have agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the summer of 2029, both sides announced.

This is good for the league as it works to get its house in order over the next couple of years. Fans understandably can grow frustrated with NBA officiating, but watch college or, worse yet, FIBA officials for a while and you realize how good NBA referees are at their jobs. In a game of hyperathletic players making bang-bang plays, they get an amazing amount of it right.

The NBA continues to talk with the players union about a new CBA (both sides can opt out come December), but speaking to the media on Wednesday Adam Silver said there was no update there. The league would like labor peace — with the referees and players — locked in place before negotiating a new television and streaming rights deal in the coming years that could see those fees double or more for the league.

Damian Lillard says that he plans on spending career in Portland

By Sep 15, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers
Getty Photo
While appearing on The Dave Pasch Podcast, Damian Lillard insisted that he plans on remaining in Portland for the entirety of his career.

“I do, I do (see myself spending my whole career in Portland). I’ve had my share of people saying ‘Man, you got to get out of there! You’ve got to do this, you’ve got do to that.’ But I’m the type of person that I’m never going to be marching to the beat of nobody else’s drum. I’m gonna always do what I feel like is in my best interest and that I really feel in my heart.

“I’ve said this on many different occasions, they call it ‘He’s being loyal!’ and ‘Loyalty this, loyalty that’ and I’m like, I’m naturally a loyal person, but I do have a level of loyalty to the organization, but this loyalty that they’re talking about is ultimately to who I am as a person. I’m being loyal to who I am and not getting beside myself because I’m somebody that, I believe what I believe. I think I can get it done.

“Now, everybody else might say ‘There’s no way the Blazers will ever win. They need to do this, they need to do that.’ But that’s just not how I feel about the situation. I feel like we’ll have a chance to win, I feel like that moment is going to come, I feel like that opportunity is going to come. And that’s that.”

(via Casey Holdahl at NBA.com)

After the retooling that Portland has done over the past two seasons, it appears that Dame is happy with where the organization is at. They traded for Jerami Grant, re-signed Anfernee Simons, and drafted Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They’ll also get Dame and Jusuf Nurkic back after the duo missed a combined 79 games last season.

Dame also referred to Sharpe as an “All-world talent” on the podcast. Sharpe was enrolled at Kentucky last year but didn’t end up playing a game for them. Sharpe was the top player in the 2022 high school class on 247 Sports before reclassifying to the 2021 class, where he was ranked No. 3. That ranking, and what he did in individual workouts for teams, must have been enough for Portland to draft him with their lottery pick.

The rumors of Dame being traded and fans demanding their teams trade for him won’t stop, but he’s making it clear that he wants to remain in Portland and bring a championship to Portland like Bill Walton did, which he stated in his 2019 song “Bill Walton”.

It remains to be seen if Portland has done enough to make their team a contender. It’s a deep team that has the potential to return to the postseason.

“We’re going to have to grind it out and go take stuff, but I love where we are right now,” Lillard said. “In this moment, I love where we are.”

Luka Doncic, Slovenia upset by Poland, eliminated from EuroBasket

Associated PressSep 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Luka Doncic and Slovenia roared back from a 23-point deficit, and looked as if they were well on their way to a berth in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Poland had other ideas — and in an absolute shocker, EuroBasket will have a new champion.

Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Poland beat Slovenia 90-87 to move into the semifinals of the European championships for the first time since 1971.

Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 21 points, and Goran Dragic scored 17.

Doncic was held to 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, though he added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Dallas Mavericks star needed an injection to get through the game and has been dealing with injuries throughout the tournament, he said.

“But that’s not the reason,” Doncic said. “Today I played terrible. I let my team down. I let the whole country who was supporting us down. I’ve got to look at this game and be better.”

Poland led by 23 late in the second quarter and carried a 58-39 lead into halftime, but Slovenia got within one with a 24-6 run in the third quarter.

Dragic scored to start the fourth and put Slovenia on top, and the lead was 73-68 on a jumper by Klemen Prepelic with 6:58 left.

Poland outscored Slovenia 21-7 over the next six minutes, and held on in the final seconds.

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Sokolowski each scored 16 for Poland, which got 14 from Jaroslaw Zyskowski and 11 from Aleksander Balcerowski.

“Amazing,” Sokolowski said. “And now we can’t stop. … We dreamed about a medal at the beginning. Right now it’s closer, but we don’t have it yet. I want to reach it.”

PBT Podcast: NBA dramas such as Sarver, Mitchell, in-season tournament

By Sep 15, 2022, 8:04 AM EDT
This is supposed to be the quiet, slow part of the NBA offseason, yet big, dramatic storylines keep dominating the headlines.

Cory Robinson of NBC Sports and myself get into all of it in this podcast. The discussion starts with covering the NBA’s one-year suspension and $10 million fine of Suns’ owner Robert Sarver for his racist and misogynistic actions in the Suns’ offices. We discuss what comes next in Phoenix and if this can be a distraction to a contending team (this podcast was recorded before Adam Silver’s press conference on the matter, and before several players spoke out).

From there we dive into the Donovan Mitchell trade to Cleveland and what that will mean, both for the Cavaliers and the Jazz. After that, it’s time to talk about if anyone will care when the NBA hosts an in-season tournament. One thing people do care about is the WNBA Finals and we discuss how dominant the Las Vegas Aces look. And finally they talk NBA 2K player ratings, which came out this week.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above, or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Suns’ Chris Paul releases statement on Sarver, ‘the sanctions fell short’

By Sep 14, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT
Chris Paul knew the questions were coming: Suns media day is Sept. 26 and he was going to be asked multiple times about the actions and ensuing one-year suspension of team owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynistic behavior, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

So Paul got out in front of it, releasing a statement on Twitter.

CP3’s comments echo those of LeBron James, who made his statement earlier Wednesday night.

Tamika Tremaglio, the National Basketball Players’ Association executive director, also released a statement with the same sentiment.

All of these statements came hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to defend his decision for his fine and one-year suspension of Sarver.

“Let me reiterate, the conduct is indefensible,” Silver said at a press conference. “But I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner in both taking into account the totality of the circumstances, not just those particular allegations, but the 18 years in which Mr. Sarver has owned the Suns and the (WNBA Phoenix) Mercury.”

Silver’s one-year suspension likely played well with other NBA owners — the people Silver works for — as there are plenty of them living in glass houses who don’t want to start throwing stones.

However, it has not played well outside that room, with many people around the league — and in the Suns’ offices – saying Sarver got off easy. Now influential players are calling the league out on it. If this momentum keeps building, it could force Silver to reconsider just a one-year ban.

