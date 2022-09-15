Luka Doncic, Slovenia upset by Poland, eliminated from EuroBasket

BERLIN (AP) — Luka Doncic and Slovenia roared back from a 23-point deficit, and looked as if they were well on their way to a berth in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Poland had other ideas — and in an absolute shocker, EuroBasket will have a new champion.

Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Poland beat Slovenia 90-87 to move into the semifinals of the European championships for the first time since 1971.

Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 21 points, and Goran Dragic scored 17.

Doncic was held to 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, though he added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Dallas Mavericks star needed an injection to get through the game and has been dealing with injuries throughout the tournament, he said.

“But that’s not the reason,” Doncic said. “Today I played terrible. I let my team down. I let the whole country who was supporting us down. I’ve got to look at this game and be better.”

Poland led by 23 late in the second quarter and carried a 58-39 lead into halftime, but Slovenia got within one with a 24-6 run in the third quarter.

Dragic scored to start the fourth and put Slovenia on top, and the lead was 73-68 on a jumper by Klemen Prepelic with 6:58 left.

Poland outscored Slovenia 21-7 over the next six minutes, and held on in the final seconds.

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Sokolowski each scored 16 for Poland, which got 14 from Jaroslaw Zyskowski and 11 from Aleksander Balcerowski.

“Amazing,” Sokolowski said. “And now we can’t stop. … We dreamed about a medal at the beginning. Right now it’s closer, but we don’t have it yet. I want to reach it.”

PBT Podcast: NBA dramas such as Sarver, Mitchell, in-season tournament

This is supposed to be the quiet, slow part of the NBA offseason, yet big, dramatic storylines keep dominating the headlines.

Cory Robinson of NBC Sports and myself get into all of it in this podcast. The discussion starts with covering the NBA’s one-year suspension and $10 million fine of Suns’ owner Robert Sarver for his racist and misogynistic actions in the Suns’ offices. We discuss what comes next in Phoenix and if this can be a distraction to a contending team (this podcast was recorded before Adam Silver’s press conference on the matter, and before several players spoke out).

From there we dive into the Donovan Mitchell trade to Cleveland and what that will mean, both for the Cavaliers and the Jazz. After that, it’s time to talk about if anyone will care when the NBA hosts an in-season tournament. One thing people do care about is the WNBA Finals and we discuss how dominant the Las Vegas Aces look. And finally they talk NBA 2K player ratings, which came out this week.

Suns’ Chris Paul releases statement on Sarver, ‘the sanctions fell short’

Chris Paul knew the questions were coming: Suns media day is Sept. 26 and he was going to be asked multiple times about the actions and ensuing one-year suspension of team owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynistic behavior, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

So Paul got out in front of it, releasing a statement on Twitter.

CP3’s comments echo those of LeBron James, who made his statement earlier Wednesday night.

Tamika Tremaglio, the National Basketball Players’ Association executive director, also released a statement with the same sentiment.

All of these statements came hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to defend his decision for his fine and one-year suspension of Sarver.

“Let me reiterate, the conduct is indefensible,” Silver said at a press conference. “But I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner in both taking into account the totality of the circumstances, not just those particular allegations, but the 18 years in which Mr. Sarver has owned the Suns and the (WNBA Phoenix) Mercury.”

Silver’s one-year suspension likely played well with other NBA owners — the people Silver works for — as there are plenty of them living in glass houses who don’t want to start throwing stones.

However, it has not played well outside that room, with many people around the league — and in the Suns’ offices – saying Sarver got off easy. Now influential players are calling the league out on it. If this momentum keeps building, it could force Silver to reconsider just a one-year ban.

LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam Silver defends decision

One of the reasons Donald Sterling was given a lifetime ban from the NBA and eventually was forced to sell the team back in 2014 was the pressure from players. His Clippers made a very public on-court protest, the Warriors and Clippers almost boycotted a game, and other players such as LeBron James raised their voices in protest.

That backlash hadn’t happened with Suns’ owner Robert Sarver, even after the league suspended him for a year and fined him $10 million for racist and misogynistic comments, as well as creating a hostile work environment for the Suns organization.

That was, until Wednesday afternoon, when LeBron spoke out.

LeBron is the first current player but far from the only voice saying Sarver got away with a light punishment for 18 years of offenses — that includes some current and former Suns employees.

“It’s barely a slap on the wrist and shows us the league truly doesn’t stand for diversity, equity or inclusion. I’m grateful to have the validation after being told I was insane, a bitch, and being dramatic. That definitely lets me breathe a little. But I’m angry. The league failed us when they had the opportunity to stand behind its values.”

Just hours before LeBron’s Tweet, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Sarver for a year, saying that he took into consideration the bigger picture, which includes the positive things Sarver has done and the progress he made.

“Let me reiterate, the conduct is indefensible,” Silver said at a press conference following a Board of Governor’s (owners) meeting in New York. “But I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner in both taking into account the totality of the circumstances, not just those particular allegations, but the 18 years in which Mr. Sarver has owned the Suns and the (WNBA Phoenix) Mercury.”

Silver said there was no discussion with the other owners about removing Sarver and forcing him to sell.

This was the most off-balance the usually smooth Silver had ever appeared at a press conference. He struggled to come up with a good answer for why Sarver would be able to continue as an NBA owner in 12 months when any league or team employee would have been fired for a fraction of the incidents detailed in a 36-page report the league commissioned. In doing so, Silver revealed the truth — owners can’t be fired.

“There are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to somebody who is an employee…” Silver said.

“I don’t have the right to take away his team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone’s team in this league. It’s very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level… There’s no neat answer here, other than owning property, the rights that come with owning an NBA team, how that’s set up within our constitution, what it would take to remove that team from his control is a very involved process, and it’s different than holding a job. It just is, when you actually own a team. It’s just a very different proposition.”

Silver also spent considerable time explaining what was different to him about this Sarver case from the Sterling case, where the league gave an owner a lifetime ban and eventually forced a team sale.

“I think what we saw in the case of Donald Sterling was blatant racist conduct directed at a select group of people. While it’s difficult to know what is in someone’s heart or in their mind, we heard those words….” Silver said. “In the case of Robert Sarver, I’d say, first of all, we’re looking at the totality of circumstances over an 18-year period in which he’s owned these teams, and ultimately we made a judgment… It’s beyond the pale in every possible way to use language and behave that way, but that it was wholly of a different kind than what we saw in that earlier case.

One thing that was different with Sterling — aside the player pressure and the presence of the audio tape everyone could hear as opposed to a written report — was the fact that t team and league sponsors started pulling back from the Clippers. Big names sponsors — State Farm, Carmax, Kia, Corona — hit the other owners in the pocketbook. That changed the dynamic, although still not all owners wanted to force out Sarver.

Sponsors have yet to pull away from the league due to Sarver.

If players speak out, fans speak out, and sponsors pull away the dynamic around Sarver could change. But, for now, Silver has said his peace and both he and Sarver will keep their heads down and hope this situation blows over.

Players from the WNBA and NBA may not let that happen.

Donovan Mitchell thought he would be traded to New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell made it clear — he is excited to be in Cleveland and see what these young Cavaliers can become.

But Mitchell thought he was going to be traded to the Knicks. Just like everyone around the league expected.

“Once Rudy [Gobert] got traded, I kind of saw the writing on the wall. You know, I think we all did,” Mitchell said at his introductory press conference in Cleveland. “I think we understood we had a good run. I kind of had a feeling I was gonna get moved.

“Like I said, I thought it was New York, I’m not gonna lie to you. You know, obviously, who doesn’t want to be home next to mom? I haven’t lived at home since I was like an eighth grader, been at boarding school, and that would have been nice. For me, I once I found out I got traded [to Cleveland] and what we’re going into, like that trumped everything for me. Like I said, I’m truly excited to be here to be part of this group to be a part of the city.”

The Knicks were always considered the frontrunner for Mitchell in a trade — they had the most picks to offer (unprotected and otherwise), good young players, and the Knicks wanted to bring Mitchell back to where he was born. He wanted to be there. It was a match.

But in negotiations, New York tried hard not to bid against itself (as Minnesota was perceived to do in the Rudy Gobert trade), and the Knicks wanted to keep some of their assets in reserve to make the next big trade (they would not have contended with Mitchell alone). The Jazz were trying to squeeze everything out of New York. The sides couldn’t find a middle ground. Once New York took RJ Barrett off the table by signing him to an extension, the Mitchell trade fell apart — even if the Knicks didn’t realize it and thought the Jazz would return to the table. Instead, the Cavaliers stepped in with a clear offer and the deal was done.

Did New York make a mistake letting a star who wanted to be the face of the Knicks slip through their hands, or were they wise to wait? It depends on what happens when the next star becomes available (Leon Rose‘s job could depend on that, too).

Landing Mitchell was a smart play by the Cavaliers, who now have a solid core four that will keep them in the playoffs and a threat for years. How good they can ultimately be is up for debate, but they should be a playoff team starting this season and for years to come. Cleveland made a smart roll of the dice.

Cleveland may not have been Mitchell’s preferred destination, but he is happy to be there.

