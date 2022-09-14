Report: Some Suns’ employees frustrated with ‘barely a slap on the wrist’ for Sarver from NBA

By Sep 14, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Robert Sarver was suspended from the NBA and WNBA — and his Phoenix Suns and Mercury — for one year and fined $10 million for creating a hostile work environment in the Suns’ offices that has gone on for more than 18 years.

That’s not punishment enough, not to send a message that changes behavior — and it’s not enough for some current and former Suns’ employees, reports Baxter Holmes of ESPN (Holmes was the one who broke the original story on Sarver the Suns’ work culture nearly a year ago).

“It’s barely a slap on the wrist and shows us the league truly doesn’t stand for diversity, equity or inclusion. I’m grateful to have the validation after being told I was insane, a bitch, and being dramatic. That definitely lets me breathe a little. But I’m angry. The league failed us when they had the opportunity to stand behind its values.”

Sarver, who is worth an estimated $800 million, will shrug off the $10 million fine. The one-year suspension will bother him — Sarver said he disagreed with some of the findings of the NBA report — but he said he would accept responsibility for his actions. More realistically, he knows he got off light and will keep his head down hoping that this will eventually just disappear.

For brave employees who risked their jobs to come forward to Holmes and eventually the law firm investigating Sarver, knowing that nothing will have changed in a year has to be devastating. The league and Suns will point to changes in the Suns’ organization and structure, to new rules in place, but that same NBA report chronicled misdeeds from Sarver in 2021 — after a lot of changes were already in place.

It’s not shocking those employees are frustrated with the league.

If there is pressure from players – specifically Chris Paul and Suns’ players — and, more importantly, if there is pressure from team and league sponsors, this conversation might not be over. However, it’s not a coincidence the NBA dropped this report in the deadest part of the NBA schedule, weeks before even training camps open. The league just hopes this goes away.

Which is another in a line of disappointments for Suns employees.

Check out more on the Suns

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six
NBA takes it too easy on Sarver, shouldn’t to prevent this from happening...
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Suns’ owner Sarver suspended from NBA/WNBA for one year, fined $10...
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
GM Jones says there was ‘not much discussion’ of Suns trading...

NBA takes it too easy on Sarver, shouldn’t to prevent this from happening again

By Sep 13, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

In 2004, Suns owner Robert Sarver used the N-word during a meeting to recruit a free agent player. In 2021, Sarver talked about learning what a “blow job” was during a Suns’ business meeting.

For the 17 years in between, Sarver was often a bully, the man who oversaw a Suns organization with racist and misogynistic overtones. All of that and more is detailed in a 36-page report flowing out of an NBA investigation into the franchise by the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The report found more than 100 employees who said Sarver “violated applicable standards” of business conduct, but that legalese sells short what employees were dealing with. For example, he “told a pregnant employee that she would be unable to do her job upon becoming a mother,” he “made a comment to a female employee about his genitalia” (that happened more than once), he emailed pornographic material to some other male colleagues, Sarver used the N-word at least five times, he swore often, and “over 50 current and former employees reported that Sarver frequently engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees.”

All that is just the tip of a very disturbing iceberg in the report. Nearly every detailed incident was something that would get nearly everybody reading this fired on the spot.

Yet Sarver will still be the owner and be working out of the offices of the Phoenix Suns a year from now.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA for a year for creating a hostile work environment, and he was fined $10 million — with that money being directed to organizations focused on racial and gender-based issues in and out of the workplace — but he will not lose control of the team.

The most shocking part report was this paragraph:

“Taking the evidence in totality, including witness testimony and documents reviewed by investigators, the investigation makes no finding that Sarver’s conduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus.”

Are they kidding? How could nearly two decades of this consistent behavior not be motivated by racial or gender-based animus? Just because Sarver doesn’t recognize it as animus doesn’t make it any less real.

The NBA chose to take it easy on Sarver. The punishments should have been more severe, maybe including losing the team. One year is a slap on the wrist.

Why wasn’t Sarver forced to sell his team the way Donald Sterling was with the Clippers eight years ago? Why did Sarver get basically the same punishment the Mavericks got for troubling issues on their business side, but ones not linked to owner Mark Cuban and not stretching anywhere near decades?

In Sterling’s case there was audio (leaked by his mistress to TMZ) — actually hearing the vile, racist comments from Sterling himself made it more visceral. There is no audio or video of Sarver, no smoking gun of the same degree, despite the volume of complaints in the report.

Those Sterling tapes also came out during the playoffs, leading to strong reactions from players — including almost boycotting a game — and a very public show against the then Clippers owner.

Numerous NBA sponsors — State Farm, Carmax, Kia, Red Bull, and many others — also pulled away from the Clippers and the league after the Sterling tapes came out. The second the scandal hit the league’s bottom line, Adam Silver acted quickly and decisively.

The Sarver scandal dropped in the deadest part of the NBA offseason and has not seen the same level of player involvement and public anger as the Sterling case. There has not been a sponsor backlash. Sarver also “took responsibility” for his actions, which was not a genuine apology but was more contrite than Sterling.

Also, don’t forget NBA Commissioner Adam Silver works for — and at the pleasure of — the NBA owners. Plenty of them live in glass houses and don’t want to start throwing stones.

If the NBA is not going to step up with a punishment that is a true deterrent (and reflection of the offense), it needs to at least find a way to keep this from happening at other NBA (and WNBA) franchises. Silver sent a memo to teams in the wake of the Mavericks scandal telling them to clean up their own houses, but that didn’t happen everywhere, as evidenced by this report.

If the NBA is going to champion its progressive policies and credentials — if it’s going to claim to stand for diversity, inclusion, and equality — it has to start living up to them within teams. Those can’t simply be words.

What can be done? Sam Amick at The Athletic wisely suggests the NBA find a way for team employees to make a complaint to them about working conditions/situations and have them investigated, rather than going to team human resources. In Phoenix, people didn’t come forward because they feared reprisals from HR, which was seen as an extension of Sarver’s will and not something there to protect the workers. It may be that way with other teams, the NBA needs an anonymous complaint of.

There may be other steps as well. The owners may not want more league oversight of their business, but if they can’t police themselves than the NBA has no choice. Not that the NBA itself is blameless here — both the Sarver and Sterling situations went on for decades before there was action. That is not acceptable.

The league has to do more. It may take real pressure from the players and league sponsors to make that happen.

It fined and suspended Sarver, but did not take the steps that would put the fear of god (or Adam Silver) in other owners. That was but a first step.

It’s time for the NBA to live up to its words and ideals.

Here is more on the Suns

Suns owner Robert Sarver
Report: Some Suns’ employees frustrated with ‘barely a slap on...
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Suns’ owner Sarver suspended from NBA/WNBA for one year, fined $10...
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
GM Jones says there was ‘not much discussion’ of Suns trading...

 

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected, Greece follows as Germany knocks them out of EuroBasket

Associated PressSep 13, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT
0 Comments

BERLIN — Giannis Antetokounmpo got ejected, and Greece’s hopes of bringing home a European championship ended not long afterward.

Germany, meanwhile, is taking full advantage of its home-court edge.

Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, Daniel Theis had a 13-point, 16-rebound effort and host Germany moved into the EuroBasket semifinals with a 107-96 win over Greece on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo had a monster game for Greece — 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. But he also picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, the last of those leading to his ejection with 4:56 left.

Greece was down by 14 when he committed his second such foul, and Germany maintained full control the rest of the way.

Germany now has a chance at what would be just its second medal in its last 13 appearances at EuroBasket. The Germans won the European title in 1993 and were second in 2005; assured of no worse than fourth now, this tournament will mark their best EuroBasket finish since that silver-medal showing.

“I think this is unbelievable for German basketball, the way this team, the way these players have performed on their home soil up to now,” Germany coach Gordie Herbert said. “I think the way they’ve played, the way we’ve played, people can relate to. They see an identity.”

Greece and Serbia were the only two teams that made it through the group stage of EuroBasket with unbeaten records, both 5-0 and led by a pair of two-time NBA MVPs – Antetokounmpo for Greece, Nikola Jokic for Serbia.

Then came the knockout stage, and the records no longer mattered. Serbia and Jokic were ousted in the round of 16 by Italy; Antetokounmpo and Greece are now gone as well.

“We really enjoyed the ride,” Greece coach Dimitrios Itoudis said. “We really enjoyed the journey. I think that we made a lot of people proud with the way that this team performs. We wanted to go more, but it didn’t happen this time.”

Giannoulis Larentzakis scored 18 points on only five shot attempts for Greece; he was 5 for 5 from the field, four of those from 3-point range, and was 4 for 6 from the foul line. Tyler Dorsey added 13 for Greece.

Franz Wagner and Andreas Obst had 19 points apiece for Germany, which plays Spain in Friday’s semifinals.

“It was a really physical game,” Wagner said. “A lot of points. We found our rhythm really early and I think we did a way better job collectively guarding them in the second half.”

Here's more from EuroBasket

Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Willy Hernangomez lifts Spain past Finland into Eurobasket semifinals
Serbia v Italy: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Italy uses 16-2 fourth-quarter run to oust Jokic, Serbia from EuroBasket
Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Lauri Markkanen drops 43 points for Finland in EuroBasket win

Willy Hernangomez lifts Spain past Finland into Eurobasket semifinals

By Sep 13, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT
Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Getty Images
0 Comments

For the 11th straight Eurobasket tournament, Spain – the defending champions – will play in the semifinals after defeating Finland 100-90 on Tuesday.

Willy Hernangomez finished the contest with 27 points, five rebounds and a block while shooting 10-of-13 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. His team edged out a Finland squad led by Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen who had a game to remember. Markkanen scored a game-high 28 points and added 11 boards, three dimes, two steals and two triples.

Finland started the game hot, jumping out to an early 30-19 lead. The Finnish squad led by as many as 15 in the first half, but Spain’s veterans kept their composure and chipped away at the lead to cut it to 52-43 at the half.

After the break, it was Spain’s turn to get hot. The Spanish team opened the second half with a 14-5 run, with Willy accounting for 10 points and treating the fans to multiple dunks in the process.

 

That run tied the game at 57 before a Joel Parra three-pointer put Spain up 60-57 – a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Finland came as close as 84-80 with just under five minutes remaining, but Spain kept its poise and delivered a trio of threes in the final minutes to go up by as many as 11 on the way to an unprecedented 11th straight trip to the Eurobasket semifinals.

The road to the Eurobasket Final and a back-to-back championship won’t be easy for Spain, with either Germany or Greece waiting for them in the semis. Germany is led by a pair of NBA players in Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, while Greece features two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers.

For Spain, Willy’s brother Juancho Hernangomez had 15 points and four boards and Rockets’ second-year man Usman Garuba notched seven points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in just 16 minutes. For Finland, Mikael Jantunen scored 18, Alexander Madsen had 13 and Sasu Salin added 13.

Despite the loss, Markkanen ends the tournament on a high note. In five games, he averaged 23.0 points and 9.4 boards, both of which ranked among the top-five at Eurobasket. Markkanen’s fantasy value jumped significantly when he was traded from Cleveland to Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell deal, but will his impressive Eurobasket performance boost his stock even more?

Check out more from EuroBasket

Germany v Greece: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected, Greece follows as Germany knocks them out...
Serbia v Italy: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Italy uses 16-2 fourth-quarter run to oust Jokic, Serbia from EuroBasket
Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Lauri Markkanen drops 43 points for Finland in EuroBasket win

Suns’ owner Sarver suspended from NBA/WNBA for one year, fined $10 million

By Sep 13, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT
0 Comments

After nearly a year-long investigation, the NBA released a statement on Tuesday that detailed their findings in regards to Robert Sarver and both Phoenix professional basketball teams.

The investigation, which included interviews with 320 individuals and more than 80,000 documents, yielded a number of findings of Sarver’s inappropriate workplace behavior, including:

  • The use of the N-word when repeating the statements of others on at least five separate occasions.
  • Sex-related comments in the workplace.
  • Inappropriate comments on the physical appearance of women.
  • Inappropriate physical conduct toward men.
  • Demeaning and harsh treatment of employees.

As a result of the investigation, Sarver was suspended for one year, which means that he won’t be allowed at any NBA/WNBA event facility, allowed to represent the Suns or Mercury in any way, or be involved with any business or basketball operations within either organization or either league. Sarver was also fined $10 million and will be required to complete a training program that focuses on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

$10 million is the maximum amount that the NBA is allowed to fine. They will donate the money to organizations that are focused on racial and gender-based issues both in and out of the workplace.

“While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees,” Sarver said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values.

“I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

The Phoenix Suns released this statement:

The report indicates that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies. This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

Along with those findings, the investigation did a deeper dive into workplace misconduct within the Suns’ organization that wasn’t related to Sarver, where they found evidence of racial insensitivity, mistreatment of female employees, inappropriate comments on sex or sexual orientation, and other disrespectful communication.

Commissioner Adam Silver commented on the result of the investigation in the NBA’s press release.

“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” Silver said. “We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces.

“I am hopeful that the NBA community will use this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people everywhere and the values of equality, respect and inclusion that it strives to represent. Regardless of position, power or intent, we all need to recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better.”

The full report can be downloaded from this link: https://www.wlrk.com/phoenix-suns-report/

Here is more on the Suns

Suns owner Robert Sarver
Report: Some Suns’ employees frustrated with ‘barely a slap on...
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six
NBA takes it too easy on Sarver, shouldn’t to prevent this from happening...
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
GM Jones says there was ‘not much discussion’ of Suns trading...