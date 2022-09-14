LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam Silver defends decision

By Sep 14, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

One of the reasons Donald Sterling was given a lifetime ban from the NBA and eventually was forced to sell the team back in 2014 was the pressure from players. His Clippers made a very public on-court protest, the Warriors and Clippers almost boycotted a game, and other players such as LeBron James raised their voices in protest.

That backlash hadn’t happened with Suns’ owner Robert Sarver, even after the league suspended him for a year and fined him $10 million for racist and misogynistic comments, as well as creating a hostile work environment for the Suns organization.

That was, until Wednesday afternoon, when LeBron spoke out.

LeBron is the first current player but far from the only voice saying Sarver got away with a light punishment for 18 years of offenses — that includes some current and former Suns employees.

“It’s barely a slap on the wrist and shows us the league truly doesn’t stand for diversity, equity or inclusion. I’m grateful to have the validation after being told I was insane, a bitch, and being dramatic. That definitely lets me breathe a little. But I’m angry. The league failed us when they had the opportunity to stand behind its values.”

Just hours before LeBron’s Tweet, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Sarver for a year, saying that he took into consideration the bigger picture, which includes the positive things Sarver has done and the progress he made.

“Let me reiterate, the conduct is indefensible,” Silver said at a press conference following a Board of Governor’s (owners) meeting in New York. “But I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner in both taking into account the totality of the circumstances, not just those particular allegations, but the 18 years in which Mr. Sarver has owned the Suns and the (WNBA Phoenix) Mercury.”

Silver said there was no discussion with the other owners about removing Sarver and forcing him to sell.

This was the most off-balance the usually smooth Silver had ever appeared at a press conference. He struggled to come up with a good answer for why Sarver would be able to continue as an NBA owner in 12 months when any league or team employee would have been fired for a fraction of the incidents detailed in a 36-page report the league commissioned. In doing so, Silver revealed the truth — owners can’t be fired.

“There are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to somebody who is an employee…” Silver said.

“I don’t have the right to take away his team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone’s team in this league. It’s very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level… There’s no neat answer here, other than owning property, the rights that come with owning an NBA team, how that’s set up within our constitution, what it would take to remove that team from his control is a very involved process, and it’s different than holding a job. It just is, when you actually own a team. It’s just a very different proposition.”

Silver also spent considerable time explaining what was different to him about this Sarver case from the Sterling case, where the league gave an owner a lifetime ban and eventually forced a team sale.

“I think what we saw in the case of Donald Sterling was blatant racist conduct directed at a select group of people. While it’s difficult to know what is in someone’s heart or in their mind, we heard those words….” Silver said. “In the case of Robert Sarver, I’d say, first of all, we’re looking at the totality of circumstances over an 18-year period in which he’s owned these teams, and ultimately we made a judgment… It’s beyond the pale in every possible way to use language and behave that way, but that it was wholly of a different kind than what we saw in that earlier case.

One thing that was different with Sterling — aside the player pressure and the presence of the audio tape everyone could hear as opposed to a written report — was the fact that t team and league sponsors started pulling back from the Clippers. Big names sponsors — State Farm, Carmax, Kia, Corona — hit the other owners in the pocketbook. That changed the dynamic, although still not all owners wanted to force out Sarver.

Sponsors have yet to pull away from the league due to Sarver.

If players speak out, fans speak out, and sponsors pull away the dynamic around Sarver could change. But, for now, Silver has said his peace and both he and Sarver will keep their heads down and hope this situation blows over.

Players from the WNBA and NBA may not let that happen.

Suns’ Chris Paul releases statement on Sarver, ‘the sanctions fell short’

By Sep 14, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chris Paul knew the questions were coming: Suns media day is Sept. 26 and he was going to be asked multiple times about the actions and ensuing one-year suspension of team owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynistic behavior, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

So Paul got out in front of it, releasing a statement on Twitter.

CP3’s comments echo those of LeBron James, who made his statement earlier Wednesday night.

Tamika Tremaglio, the National Basketball Players’ Association executive director, also released a statement with the same sentiment.

All of these statements came hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to defend his decision for his fine and one-year suspension of Sarver.

“Let me reiterate, the conduct is indefensible,” Silver said at a press conference. “But I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner in both taking into account the totality of the circumstances, not just those particular allegations, but the 18 years in which Mr. Sarver has owned the Suns and the (WNBA Phoenix) Mercury.”

Silver’s one-year suspension likely played well with other NBA owners — the people Silver works for — as there are plenty of them living in glass houses who don’t want to start throwing stones.

However, it has not played well outside that room, with many people around the league — and in the Suns’ offices – saying Sarver got off easy. Now influential players are calling the league out on it. If this momentum keeps building, it could force Silver to reconsider just a one-year ban.

Donovan Mitchell thought he would be traded to New York Knicks

By Sep 14, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

Donovan Mitchell made it clear — he is excited to be in Cleveland and see what these young Cavaliers can become.

But Mitchell thought he was going to be traded to the Knicks. Just like everyone around the league expected.

“Once Rudy [Gobert] got traded, I kind of saw the writing on the wall. You know, I think we all did,” Mitchell said at his introductory press conference in Cleveland. “I think we understood we had a good run. I kind of had a feeling I was gonna get moved.

“Like I said, I thought it was New York, I’m not gonna lie to you. You know, obviously, who doesn’t want to be home next to mom? I haven’t lived at home since I was like an eighth grader, been at boarding school, and that would have been nice. For me, I once I found out I got traded [to Cleveland] and what we’re going into, like that trumped everything for me. Like I said, I’m truly excited to be here to be part of this group to be a part of the city.”

The Knicks were always considered the frontrunner for Mitchell in a trade — they had the most picks to offer (unprotected and otherwise), good young players, and the Knicks wanted to bring Mitchell back to where he was born. He wanted to be there. It was a match.

But in negotiations, New York tried hard not to bid against itself (as Minnesota was perceived to do in the Rudy Gobert trade), and the Knicks wanted to keep some of their assets in reserve to make the next big trade (they would not have contended with Mitchell alone). The Jazz were trying to squeeze everything out of New York. The sides couldn’t find a middle ground. Once New York took RJ Barrett off the table by signing him to an extension, the Mitchell trade fell apart — even if the Knicks didn’t realize it and thought the Jazz would return to the table. Instead, the Cavaliers stepped in with a clear offer and the deal was done.

Did New York make a mistake letting a star who wanted to be the face of the Knicks slip through their hands, or were they wise to wait? It depends on what happens when the next star becomes available (Leon Rose‘s job could depend on that, too).

Landing Mitchell was a smart play by the Cavaliers, who now have a solid core four that will keep them in the playoffs and a threat for years. How good they can ultimately be is up for debate, but they should be a playoff team starting this season and for years to come. Cleveland made a smart roll of the dice.

Cleveland may not have been Mitchell’s preferred destination, but he is happy to be there.

France rallies thanks to 19 from Gobert, beats Italy to reach EuroBasket semifinals

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

BERLIN — France pulled off a wild rally at the end of regulation, then carried that momentum into a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Thomas Heurtel scored 20 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and France found a way to get past Italy 93-85 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

France was down by seven with 1:59 left in regulation, and that was when it started on what became a 25-10 run to finish the contest.

It was France’s second consecutive fourth-quarter rally and overtime win, after needing the same formula to get past Turkey in the round of 16 on Saturday.

“I don’t really believe in luck,” Gobert said. “Tonight, we could have given up, once again, but we got the baskets we needed.”

Next up for France: either defending champion Slovenia, or Poland, on Friday for a berth in the title game. The Slovenia-Poland quarterfinal matchup was later Wednesday.

The other half of the semifinal bracket was set Tuesday: Germany will play Spain, also on Friday.

Gobert started the game-ending burst with a dunk to get his team within 75-70.

Italy had a chance to potentially seal the game with 16 seconds left, up by two, but Simone Fontecchio missed a pair of free throws. It was another eerie resemblance to Saturday, when Cedi Osman, with Turkey up by two, missed two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to extend France’s hopes.

Heurtel’s layup tied the game with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. France trailed only once in overtime, for just 23 seconds, and Evan Fournier‘s floater with 3:29 left put his team ahead for good.

Fournier scored 17 for France, which got 15 from Guerschon Yabusele and 13 from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

“Congratulations to France,” Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said. “They never gave up.”

Fontecchio and Marco Spissu each had 21 points for Italy, which was seeking its first trip to the EuroBasket semifinals since winning bronze in 2003.

Luigi Datome scored 12 and Nicolo Melli added 10 for Italy, which trailed by as many as 11 in the early going but outscored France 31-18 in the third quarter and led by as many as eight early in the fourth.

“What can I say? Very painful, of course,” Datome said. “Very, very painful. But I’m so proud of my teammates.”

Nets’ Joe Harris expected to be 100% for training camp

By Sep 14, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
Nets guard Joe Harris
Getty Images
0 Comments

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Joe Harris is already 100 percent heading into training camp after he was limited to 14 games last season. Harris had two procedures on his left ankle with the most recent one happening in March of 2022. 

“He’s doing great. He’s great,” Priority Sports founder Mark Bartelstein told The Post. “He’s 100 percent. He’s in a great place.”

Bartelstein added that Harris has already been participating in 5-on-5 drills with contact, so he should be able to hit the ground running when Brooklyn opens camp. And they will surely welcome him back with open arms, as Harris’ shooting will be key if the Nets are able to unlock Ben Simmons

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Harris all capable of spacing the floor at a high level, there’s reason for optimism that this could be a really good fit for Simmons. At least on paper. 

Harris is a career 43.9% shooter from deep, but he’s been over 46% for two consecutive years and is still in his prime. The longest-tenured Net, Harris was a target of the Lakers this offseason but there’s a reason that Brooklyn wanted to hold onto the elite sharpshooter. “I know he’s someone they value at the highest level,” Bartelstein said. “There’s no question about that.”

