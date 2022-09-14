France rallies thanks to 19 from Gobert, beats Italy to reach EuroBasket semifinals

Sep 14, 2022
BERLIN — France pulled off a wild rally at the end of regulation, then carried that momentum into a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Thomas Heurtel scored 20 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and France found a way to get past Italy 93-85 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

France was down by seven with 1:59 left in regulation, and that was when it started on what became a 25-10 run to finish the contest.

It was France’s second consecutive fourth-quarter rally and overtime win, after needing the same formula to get past Turkey in the round of 16 on Saturday.

“I don’t really believe in luck,” Gobert said. “Tonight, we could have given up, once again, but we got the baskets we needed.”

Next up for France: either defending champion Slovenia, or Poland, on Friday for a berth in the title game. The Slovenia-Poland quarterfinal matchup was later Wednesday.

The other half of the semifinal bracket was set Tuesday: Germany will play Spain, also on Friday.

Gobert started the game-ending burst with a dunk to get his team within 75-70.

Italy had a chance to potentially seal the game with 16 seconds left, up by two, but Simone Fontecchio missed a pair of free throws. It was another eerie resemblance to Saturday, when Cedi Osman, with Turkey up by two, missed two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to extend France’s hopes.

Heurtel’s layup tied the game with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. France trailed only once in overtime, for just 23 seconds, and Evan Fournier‘s floater with 3:29 left put his team ahead for good.

Fournier scored 17 for France, which got 15 from Guerschon Yabusele and 13 from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

“Congratulations to France,” Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said. “They never gave up.”

Fontecchio and Marco Spissu each had 21 points for Italy, which was seeking its first trip to the EuroBasket semifinals since winning bronze in 2003.

Luigi Datome scored 12 and Nicolo Melli added 10 for Italy, which trailed by as many as 11 in the early going but outscored France 31-18 in the third quarter and led by as many as eight early in the fourth.

“What can I say? Very painful, of course,” Datome said. “Very, very painful. But I’m so proud of my teammates.”

Nets’ Joe Harris expected to be 100% for training camp

Sep 14, 2022
Nets guard Joe Harris

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Joe Harris is already 100 percent heading into training camp after he was limited to 14 games last season. Harris had two procedures on his left ankle with the most recent one happening in March of 2022. 

“He’s doing great. He’s great,” Priority Sports founder Mark Bartelstein told The Post. “He’s 100 percent. He’s in a great place.”

Bartelstein added that Harris has already been participating in 5-on-5 drills with contact, so he should be able to hit the ground running when Brooklyn opens camp. And they will surely welcome him back with open arms, as Harris’ shooting will be key if the Nets are able to unlock Ben Simmons

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Harris all capable of spacing the floor at a high level, there’s reason for optimism that this could be a really good fit for Simmons. At least on paper. 

Harris is a career 43.9% shooter from deep, but he’s been over 46% for two consecutive years and is still in his prime. The longest-tenured Net, Harris was a target of the Lakers this offseason but there’s a reason that Brooklyn wanted to hold onto the elite sharpshooter. “I know he’s someone they value at the highest level,” Bartelstein said. “There’s no question about that.”

Shaq calls Dennis Rodman the worst teammate he ever had

Sep 14, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Fame player. He is a five-time NBA champion, arguably the greatest rebounder the game has ever seen, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

Rodman is also the worst teammate Shaquille O’Neal ever had.

That’s what Shaq said on his The Big Podcast with Shaq, when asked about his worst teammate ever he didn’t hesitate to call out Rodman (hat tip CBS Sports).

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” O’Neal said. “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

That tracks.

And Shaq and Rodman were only teammates for one season, with the Lakers in 1998-99.

It’s pretty easy to see Rodman as a crucial player on the court and a disruptive force off it. Rodman had his best success on teams with strong coaches and locker room leaders — Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan in Chicago, Chuck Daly and Isiah Thomas in Detroit — that could keep him relatively in check. Keep him focused on the task at hand, at least when it mattered (the rest of the time, well…).

Plenty of Rodman teammates likely would back Shaq up. Other former Rodman teammates will look at the rings on their fingers and know those wouldn’t be there without him.

Report: Some Suns employees frustrated with ‘barely a slap on the wrist’ for Sarver from NBA

Sep 14, 2022
Robert Sarver was suspended from the NBA and WNBA — and his Phoenix Suns and Mercury — for one year and fined $10 million for creating a hostile work environment in the Suns’ offices that has gone on for more than 18 years.

That’s not punishment enough, not to send a message that changes behavior — and it’s not enough for some current and former Suns’ employees, reports Baxter Holmes of ESPN (Holmes was the one who broke the original story on Sarver the Suns’ work culture nearly a year ago).

“It’s barely a slap on the wrist and shows us the league truly doesn’t stand for diversity, equity or inclusion. I’m grateful to have the validation after being told I was insane, a bitch, and being dramatic. That definitely lets me breathe a little. But I’m angry. The league failed us when they had the opportunity to stand behind its values.”

Sarver, who is worth an estimated $800 million, will shrug off the $10 million fine. The one-year suspension will bother him — Sarver said he disagreed with some of the findings of the NBA report — but he said he would accept responsibility for his actions. More realistically, he knows he got off light and will keep his head down hoping that this will eventually just disappear.

For brave employees who risked their jobs to come forward to Holmes and eventually the law firm investigating Sarver, knowing that nothing will have changed in a year has to be devastating. The league and Suns will point to changes in the Suns’ organization and structure, to new rules in place, but that same NBA report chronicled misdeeds from Sarver in 2021 — after a lot of changes were already in place.

It’s not shocking those employees are frustrated with the league.

If there is pressure from players – specifically Chris Paul and Suns’ players — and, more importantly, if there is pressure from team and league sponsors, this conversation might not be over. However, it’s not a coincidence the NBA dropped this report in the deadest part of the NBA schedule, weeks before even training camps open. The league just hopes this goes away.

Which is another in a line of disappointments for Suns employees.

NBA takes it too easy on Sarver, shouldn’t to prevent this from happening again

Sep 13, 2022
In 2004, Suns owner Robert Sarver used the N-word during a meeting to recruit a free agent player. In 2021, Sarver talked about learning what a “blow job” was during a Suns’ business meeting.

For the 17 years in between, Sarver was often a bully, the man who oversaw a Suns organization with racist and misogynistic overtones that flowed directly from the top. All of that and more is detailed in a 36-page report flowing out of an NBA investigation into the franchise by the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The report found more than 100 employees who said Sarver “violated applicable standards” of business conduct, but that legalese sells short what employees were dealing with. For example, he “told a pregnant employee that she would be unable to do her job upon becoming a mother,” he “made a comment to a female employee about his genitalia” (that happened more than once), he emailed pornographic material to some other male colleagues, Sarver used the N-word at least five times (despite being told multiple times by staff that was not acceptable), he swore often, and “over 50 current and former employees reported that Sarver frequently engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees.”

All that is just the tip of a very disturbing iceberg in the report. Nearly every detailed incident was something that would get nearly everybody reading this fired on the spot.

Yet Sarver will still be the owner, be working out of the offices of the Phoenix Suns a year from now and sitting courtside at their 2023-24 games.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA for a year for creating a hostile work environment, and he was fined $10 million — with that money being directed to organizations focused on racial and gender-based issues in and out of the workplace — but he will not lose control of the team.

The most shocking part report was this paragraph:

“Taking the evidence in totality, including witness testimony and documents reviewed by investigators, the investigation makes no finding that Sarver’s conduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus.”

Are they kidding? How could nearly two decades of this consistent behavior not be motivated by racial or gender-based animus? Just because Sarver doesn’t recognize it as animus and thinks his sophomoric humor is just misunderstood, doesn’t make it any less horrible, demeaning, or racist. Ask the women in the office he berated if they felt there was animus.

The NBA chose to take it easy on Sarver. Adam Silver chose to avoid confrontation. The punishments should have been more severe, maybe including losing the team. One year is a slap on the wrist.

Why wasn’t Sarver forced to sell his team the way Donald Sterling was with the Clippers eight years ago? Why did Sarver get basically the same punishment the Mavericks got for troubling issues on their business side, but ones not linked to owner Mark Cuban and not stretching anywhere near decades?

In Sterling’s case there was audio (leaked by his mistress to TMZ) — actually hearing the vile, racist comments from Sterling himself made it more visceral. There is no audio or video of Sarver, no smoking gun of the same degree, despite the volume of complaints in the report.

Those Sterling tapes also came out during the playoffs, leading to strong reactions from players — including almost boycotting a game — and a very public show against the then Clippers owner.

Numerous NBA sponsors — State Farm, Carmax, Kia, Red Bull, and many others — also pulled away from the Clippers and the league after the Sterling tapes came out. The second the scandal hit the league’s bottom line, Adam Silver acted quickly and decisively.

The Sarver scandal dropped in the deadest part of the NBA offseason and has not seen the same level of player involvement and public anger as the Sterling case. There has not been a sponsor backlash to this point. Sarver also “took responsibility” for his actions, which was not a genuine apology but was more contrite than Sterling.

Also, don’t forget NBA Commissioner Adam Silver works for — and at the pleasure of — the NBA owners. Plenty of them live in glass houses and don’t want to start throwing stones.

If the NBA is not going to step up with a punishment that is a true deterrent (and reflection of the offense), it needs to at least find a way to keep this from happening at other NBA (and WNBA) franchises. Silver sent a memo to teams in the wake of the Mavericks scandal telling them to clean up their own houses, but that didn’t happen everywhere, as evidenced by this report.

If the NBA is going to champion its progressive policies and credentials — if it’s going to claim to stand for diversity, inclusion, and equality — it has to start living up to those ideals within teams. Those can’t simply be words.

What can be done? Sam Amick at The Athletic wisely suggests the NBA find a way for team employees to make a complaint to them about working conditions/situations and have them investigated, rather than going to team human resources. In Phoenix, people didn’t come forward because they feared reprisals from HR, which was seen as an extension of Sarver’s will and not something there to protect the workers. It may be that way with other teams, the NBA needs an anonymous complaint of.

There may be other steps as well. The owners may not want more league oversight of their business, but if they can’t police themselves than the NBA has no choice. Not that the NBA itself is blameless here — both the Sarver and Sterling situations went on for decades before there was action. That is not acceptable.

The league has to do more. It may take real pressure from the players and league sponsors to make that happen — players shouldn’t be the ones having to hold the league to its own standards, but here we are.

The NBA fined and suspended Sarver, but did not take the steps that would put the fear of god (or Adam Silver) in other owners. It went easy on him despite decades of evidence.

It’s time for the NBA to live up to its words and ideals.

