Donovan Mitchell thought he would be traded to New York Knicks

By Sep 14, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell made it clear — he is excited to be in Cleveland and see what these young Cavaliers can become.

But Mitchell thought he was going to be traded to the Knicks. Just like everyone around the league expected.

“Once Rudy [Gobert] got traded, I kind of saw the writing on the wall. You know, I think we all did,” Mitchell said at his introductory press conference in Cleveland. “I think we understood we had a good run. I kind of had a feeling I was gonna get moved.

“Like I said, I thought it was New York, I’m not gonna lie to you. You know, obviously, who doesn’t want to be home next to mom? I haven’t lived at home since I was like an eighth grader, been at boarding school, and that would have been nice. For me, I once I found out I got traded [to Cleveland] and what we’re going into, like that trumped everything for me. Like I said, I’m truly excited to be here to be part of this group to be a part of the city.”

The Knicks were always considered the frontrunner for Mitchell in a trade — they had the most picks to offer (unprotected and otherwise), good young players, and the Knicks wanted to bring Mitchell back to where he was born. He wanted to be there. It was a match.

But in negotiations, New York tried hard not to bid against itself (as Minnesota was perceived to do in the Rudy Gobert trade), and the Knicks wanted to keep some of their assets in reserve to make the next big trade (they would not have contended with Mitchell alone). The Jazz were trying to squeeze everything out of New York. The sides couldn’t find a middle ground. Once New York took RJ Barrett off the table by signing him to an extension, the Mitchell trade fell apart — even if the Knicks didn’t realize it and thought the Jazz would return to the table. Instead, the Cavaliers stepped in with a clear offer and the deal was done.

Did New York make a mistake letting a star who wanted to be the face of the Knicks slip through their hands, or were they wise to wait? It depends on what happens when the next star becomes available (Leon Rose‘s job could depend on that, too).

Landing Mitchell was a smart play by the Cavaliers, who now have a solid core four that will keep them in the playoffs and a threat for years. How good they can ultimately be is up for debate, but they should be a playoff team starting this season and for years to come. Cleveland made a smart roll of the dice.

Cleveland may not have been Mitchell’s preferred destination, but he is happy to be there.

France rallies thanks to 19 from Gobert, beats Italy to reach EuroBasket semifinals

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT
BERLIN — France pulled off a wild rally at the end of regulation, then carried that momentum into a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Thomas Heurtel scored 20 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and France found a way to get past Italy 93-85 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

France was down by seven with 1:59 left in regulation, and that was when it started on what became a 25-10 run to finish the contest.

It was France’s second consecutive fourth-quarter rally and overtime win, after needing the same formula to get past Turkey in the round of 16 on Saturday.

“I don’t really believe in luck,” Gobert said. “Tonight, we could have given up, once again, but we got the baskets we needed.”

Next up for France: either defending champion Slovenia, or Poland, on Friday for a berth in the title game. The Slovenia-Poland quarterfinal matchup was later Wednesday.

The other half of the semifinal bracket was set Tuesday: Germany will play Spain, also on Friday.

Gobert started the game-ending burst with a dunk to get his team within 75-70.

Italy had a chance to potentially seal the game with 16 seconds left, up by two, but Simone Fontecchio missed a pair of free throws. It was another eerie resemblance to Saturday, when Cedi Osman, with Turkey up by two, missed two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to extend France’s hopes.

Heurtel’s layup tied the game with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. France trailed only once in overtime, for just 23 seconds, and Evan Fournier‘s floater with 3:29 left put his team ahead for good.

Fournier scored 17 for France, which got 15 from Guerschon Yabusele and 13 from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

“Congratulations to France,” Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said. “They never gave up.”

Fontecchio and Marco Spissu each had 21 points for Italy, which was seeking its first trip to the EuroBasket semifinals since winning bronze in 2003.

Luigi Datome scored 12 and Nicolo Melli added 10 for Italy, which trailed by as many as 11 in the early going but outscored France 31-18 in the third quarter and led by as many as eight early in the fourth.

“What can I say? Very painful, of course,” Datome said. “Very, very painful. But I’m so proud of my teammates.”

Nets’ Joe Harris expected to be 100% for training camp

By Sep 14, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Joe Harris is already 100 percent heading into training camp after he was limited to 14 games last season. Harris had two procedures on his left ankle with the most recent one happening in March of 2022. 

“He’s doing great. He’s great,” Priority Sports founder Mark Bartelstein told The Post. “He’s 100 percent. He’s in a great place.”

Bartelstein added that Harris has already been participating in 5-on-5 drills with contact, so he should be able to hit the ground running when Brooklyn opens camp. And they will surely welcome him back with open arms, as Harris’ shooting will be key if the Nets are able to unlock Ben Simmons

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Harris all capable of spacing the floor at a high level, there’s reason for optimism that this could be a really good fit for Simmons. At least on paper. 

Harris is a career 43.9% shooter from deep, but he’s been over 46% for two consecutive years and is still in his prime. The longest-tenured Net, Harris was a target of the Lakers this offseason but there’s a reason that Brooklyn wanted to hold onto the elite sharpshooter. “I know he’s someone they value at the highest level,” Bartelstein said. “There’s no question about that.”

Shaq calls Dennis Rodman the worst teammate he ever had

By Sep 14, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Fame player. He is a five-time NBA champion, arguably the greatest rebounder the game has ever seen, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

Rodman is also the worst teammate Shaquille O’Neal ever had.

That’s what Shaq said on his The Big Podcast with Shaq, when asked about his worst teammate ever he didn’t hesitate to call out Rodman (hat tip CBS Sports).

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” O’Neal said. “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

That tracks.

And Shaq and Rodman were only teammates for one season, with the Lakers in 1998-99.

It’s pretty easy to see Rodman as a crucial player on the court and a disruptive force off it. Rodman had his best success on teams with strong coaches and locker room leaders — Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan in Chicago, Chuck Daly and Isiah Thomas in Detroit — that could keep him relatively in check. Keep him focused on the task at hand, at least when it mattered (the rest of the time, well…).

Plenty of Rodman teammates likely would back Shaq up. Other former Rodman teammates will look at the rings on their fingers and know those wouldn’t be there without him.

Report: Some Suns employees frustrated with ‘barely a slap on the wrist’ for Sarver from NBA

By Sep 14, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Robert Sarver was suspended from the NBA and WNBA — and his Phoenix Suns and Mercury — for one year and fined $10 million for creating a hostile work environment in the Suns’ offices that has gone on for more than 18 years.

That’s not punishment enough, not to send a message that changes behavior — and it’s not enough for some current and former Suns’ employees, reports Baxter Holmes of ESPN (Holmes was the one who broke the original story on Sarver the Suns’ work culture nearly a year ago).

“It’s barely a slap on the wrist and shows us the league truly doesn’t stand for diversity, equity or inclusion. I’m grateful to have the validation after being told I was insane, a bitch, and being dramatic. That definitely lets me breathe a little. But I’m angry. The league failed us when they had the opportunity to stand behind its values.”

Sarver, who is worth an estimated $800 million, will shrug off the $10 million fine. The one-year suspension will bother him — Sarver said he disagreed with some of the findings of the NBA report — but he said he would accept responsibility for his actions. More realistically, he knows he got off light and will keep his head down hoping that this will eventually just disappear.

For brave employees who risked their jobs to come forward to Holmes and eventually the law firm investigating Sarver, knowing that nothing will have changed in a year has to be devastating. The league and Suns will point to changes in the Suns’ organization and structure, to new rules in place, but that same NBA report chronicled misdeeds from Sarver in 2021 — after a lot of changes were already in place.

It’s not shocking those employees are frustrated with the league.

If there is pressure from players – specifically Chris Paul and Suns’ players — and, more importantly, if there is pressure from team and league sponsors, this conversation might not be over. However, it’s not a coincidence the NBA dropped this report in the deadest part of the NBA schedule, weeks before even training camps open. The league just hopes this goes away.

Which is another in a line of disappointments for Suns employees.

