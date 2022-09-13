Willy Hernangomez lifts Spain past Finland into Eurobasket semifinals

Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
For the 11th straight Eurobasket tournament, Spain – the defending champions – will play in the semifinals after defeating Finland 100-90 on Tuesday.

Willy Hernangomez finished the contest with 27 points, five rebounds and a block while shooting 10-of-13 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. His team edged out a Finland squad led by Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen who had a game to remember. Markkanen scored a game-high 28 points and added 11 boards, three dimes, two steals and two triples.

Finland started the game hot, jumping out to an early 30-19 lead. The Finnish squad led by as many as 15 in the first half, but Spain’s veterans kept their composure and chipped away at the lead to cut it to 52-43 at the half.

After the break, it was Spain’s turn to get hot. The Spanish team opened the second half with a 14-5 run, with Willy accounting for 10 points and treating the fans to multiple dunks in the process.

 

That run tied the game at 57 before a Joel Parra three-pointer put Spain up 60-57 – a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Finland came as close as 84-80 with just under five minutes remaining, but Spain kept its poise and delivered a trio of threes in the final minutes to go up by as many as 11 on the way to an unprecedented 11th straight trip to the Eurobasket semifinals.

The road to the Eurobasket Final and a back-to-back championship won’t be easy for Spain, with either Germany or Greece waiting for them in the semis. Germany is led by a pair of NBA players in Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, while Greece features two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers.

For Spain, Willy’s brother Juancho Hernangomez had 15 points and four boards and Rockets’ second-year man Usman Garuba notched seven points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in just 16 minutes. For Finland, Mikael Jantunen scored 18, Alexander Madsen had 13 and Sasu Salin added 13.

Despite the loss, Markkanen ends the tournament on a high note. In five games, he averaged 23.0 points and 9.4 boards, both of which ranked among the top-five at Eurobasket. Markkanen’s fantasy value jumped significantly when he was traded from Cleveland to Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell deal, but will his impressive Eurobasket performance boost his stock even more?

Suns' owner Sarver suspended from NBA/WNBA for one year, fined $10 million

WNBA Finals - Game Two
After nearly a year-long investigation, the NBA released a statement on Tuesday that detailed their findings in regards to Robert Sarver and both Phoenix professional basketball teams.

The investigation, which included interviews with 320 individuals and more than 80,000 documents, yielded a number of findings of Sarver’s inappropriate workplace behavior, including:

  • The use of the N-word when repeating the statements of others on at least five separate occasions.
  • Sex-related comments in the workplace.
  • Inappropriate comments on the physical appearance of women.
  • Inappropriate physical conduct toward men.
  • Demeaning and harsh treatment of employees.

As a result of the investigation, Sarver was suspended for one year, which means that he won’t be allowed at any NBA/WNBA event facility, allowed to represent the Suns or Mercury in any way, or be involved with any business or basketball operations within either organization or either league. Sarver was also fined $10 million and will be required to complete a training program that focuses on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

$10 million is the maximum amount that the NBA is allowed to fine. They will donate the money to organizations that are focused on racial and gender-based issues both in and out of the workplace.

The Phoenix Suns released this statement:

The report indicates that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies. This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

Along with those findings, the investigation did a deeper dive into workplace misconduct within the Suns’ organization that wasn’t related to Sarver, where they found evidence of racial insensitivity, mistreatment of female employees, inappropriate comments on sex or sexual orientation, and other disrespectful communication.

Commissioner Adam Silver commented on the result of the investigation in the NBA’s press release.

“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” Silver said. “We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces.

“I am hopeful that the NBA community will use this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people everywhere and the values of equality, respect and inclusion that it strives to represent. Regardless of position, power or intent, we all need to recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better.”

The full report can be downloaded from this link: https://www.wlrk.com/phoenix-suns-report/

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'I think I'm one of the best offensive players… the NBA has ever seen'

Karl-Anthony Towns Offseaon Workout
Karl-Anthony Towns is not lacking for confidence.

One big question hanging over the Timberwolves paying a steep price to bring in Rudy Gobert was a basic one: Could Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns play together?

Towns expressed extreme confidence when explaining why this pairing would work to Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports.

“The last time I had something like this, obviously I had Gorgui Dieng, I played [power forward] a lot of years in the NBA. Fans forgot that. It’s OK,” Towns told CBS Sports. “And go back to me in college. This is how I played in college. Willie Cauley-Stein is like 7-2. I don’t know what they’re missing in that…

“I think that Rudy’s one of the best defensive players we’ve ever had in the NBA. He has the hardware to prove it,” Towns told CBS Sports. “I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So putting us together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use.”

Towns’ confidence is nothing new. And he is unquestionably a versatile and gifted offensive player, an All-NBA center who averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game last season. Timberwolves fans should want a player who believes he’s one of the best offensive talents the game has ever seen — just know in reality that is a long list. It’s a tough ladder to climb.

Towns has played next to other bigs but has always spent at least 95% of his time at the five, according to Basketball-Reference stats. Offensively it’s easier to see how these Timberwolves fit, Gobert is more of a roll man while Towns can space the floor (30% of his shot attempts last season came from 3, and he hit 41% of them). They should be able to play off each other.

Defense is the bigger question: How well can Towns and Gobert defend in space against teams that play smaller at the four and even the five? How will the two bigs defend against an increasingly positionless league?

“I’ve had a lot of fun playing on the perimeter and guarding on the perimeter,” Towns told CBS Sports. “Just really getting a chance to utilize what some of my strengths are defensively, which is switching and being able to guard one through five. I’m having fun going out there and being able to back Rudy up when he needs to muscle with fives or fours and we’re playing big lineups or whatever, and then if they go small ball I feel very comfortable with my chances of guarding guards and stuff like that, the wings.”

Towns’ comfort level defending on the perimeter will be tested this season, especially come the playoffs (when teams have made life difficult in the past for Gobert by forcing him to choose protecting the rim vs. covering a floor-spacing shooter). The Timberwolves will be good and much improved, but how good will depend partly on how well they answer the tough defensive questions.

We know this much: Towns is not going into this season lacking for confidence.

Curry regrets not boycotting 2014 Clippers playoff game after Sterling tapes came out

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers
The bombshell that exploded in the NBA back in April of 2014 when audio tapes of long-time Clippers owner Donald Sterling making blatant, transparently racist comments to his mistress, V. Stiviano, shook the league to its core. Not that Sterling being a racist surprised anyone, but the undeniable, in-your-face nature of the recordings led to a backlash. Major team and league sponsors — State Farm, CarMax, Kia, Red Bull, Sprint, Corona, among many others — dropped the Clippers fast.

Caught in the middle of the firestorm were the Clippers players and coach Doc Rivers, who were five games into a first-round playoff series against the upstart Warriors. The Clippers players debated a boycott, ultimately choosing to play, however, they turned their warmup shirts inside out so as not to show the logo.

The Warriors debated boycotting, too. And looking back, Stephen Curry wishes his team had boycotted Game 5, he told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone.

Curry privately discussed a unified player response with the Clippers star Chris Paul, twice, because Curry and his teammates wanted to walk off the court after the jump ball. But the Warriors ultimately deferred to their opponents’ protest of choice — the Clippers wore warmup shirts with the logo inside out, then discarded them at center court — and to the league commissioner’s lifetime ban of Sterling.

“One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game,” Curry told me. “That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said.”

It was not an easy decision for the Clippers players (who came close to boycotting), this was a 57-win Clippers team considered a title contender. The Clippers players wanted to take the court for each other, but not for Sterling. For Curry and the Warriors, it was logical to defer to the wishes of CP3, Blake Griffin and the rest of the Los Angeles team, even if they wanted to do more. Adam Silver banned Sterling for life, fined him $2.5 million, plus took the first steps toward forcing a team sale, which the players saw as the league taking action, influencing their decision to play. Ultimately — with the help of a Machiavellian move by Sterling’s wife, Shelly — the NBA forced the sale of the team to Steve Ballmer. Nobody should think of Sterling as a loser out of this fiasco, he bought the Clippers for $12.5 million and sold them for $2 billion.

Maybe the players could have done more at the moment, a boycott would have sent a stronger message of their disgust and given them leverage. But, at the time, there were no easy decisions. Ultimately the Clippers went on to beat the Warriors in seven games that series, but the Sterling debacle had taken the steam out of their playoff run and they fell to the Thunder in the next round.

Curry has the clarity of hindsight now, but at the time everything was chaotic and there were no easy decisions. The players’ protest at the time was heard, and ultimately Sterling was on his way out, but we’ll never know how much the message of a boycott would have resonated.

Sun confident in defense, ability to take series despite Game 1 loss to Aces in WNBA Finals

2022 WNBA Finals - Game One
LAS VEGAS — The Connecticut Sun might be down one game in the WNBA Finals after losing their first series opener of the postseason, but they haven’t lost confidence thanks to a stringent defensive effort in Game 1.

The Sun did what they hoped to do, holding the league’s No. 1 offense well below its season average. The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces averaged 90.4 points per game during the regular season and were scoring a playoff-best 92.3 per contest heading into the championship round.

On Sunday, the Sun held Las Vegas to its lowest point total of the postseason in the 67-64 loss, and Connecticut took confidence from that performance as it prepares for Tuesday’s Game 2.

“I mean, after this game, we have to have a lot of confidence,” forward Alyssa Thomas said. “I mean, this is a three-point game and we had a chance to tie. I think we are very confident and we know that all you need is one, and then there’s two games at our place. So yeah, there’s some things we can clean up. Of course, we can make more shots, but overall we played a hard game.”

Hard enough that Las Vegas shot just 39.7% from the floor, including 20.8% rom 3-point range — both playoff lows.

In fact, the 67 points were the fewest Las Vegas scored all season, while there were only four other times the Aces shot worse from the floor, and one other time their long-range shooting was worse.

“They play so hard the entire game,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “That team is relentless, and so you can never let your foot off the gas.”

Which is what the Aces learned after building their biggest lead of the game in the first quarter, a 21-9 advantage that they slowly squandered as Connecticut turned the pace in its favor.

The Sun imposed their defensive will in the second quarter, opening the period on a 13-4 run to take a 30-29 lead while frustrating Las Vegas by blocking passing lanes, limiting space for league MVP A’ja Wilson and keeping the Aces away from the glass.

“As the game settled in, we found rhythms to get consecutive stops,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said. “Our defense settled in and got to our pillars, got to the game plan, and started to get the type of game that we feel we need in order to be successful.”

The problem for the Sun was they weren’t able to convert on several possessions, missing ample opportunities with shots they might normally make and that would have allowed them to create some separation going into halftime, rather than a four-point lead that could have easily been double digits.

“We came out, we played hard, and unfortunately they hit more shots than us and we didn’t get stops in a timely manner,” Thomas said. “But there’s a Game 2, and we will watch the video and be prepared for the next game.”

