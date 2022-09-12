A’ja Wilson’s 24 and 11 lifts Aces past Sun, Vegas takes Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Associated PressSep 12, 2022, 6:49 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson remembers what it was like being swept in the WNBA Finals two years ago, and didn’t like it.

Sunday, she made sure neither she nor her teammates would feel like that this season.

Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

“In the bubble, we were just happy to be there; and also happy to leave,” Wilson said. “Now in the moment, it’s like okay, we know that feeling. It sucks getting swept, it’s the worst thing ever. That’s the chip on your shoulder, that’s the fire, that’s the grind that you want to say, ‘I don’t wanna get swept anymore. I don’t wanna even have gentleman’s sweep.’

“You wanna go out there and play for your teammates because you felt the way that you felt in 2020 – and you hate it.”

The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. But DeWanna Bonner’s desperation 3-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired.

Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in 11 as the franchise won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history. They were also swept in 2008 when the team was in San Antonio.

After squandering a first-quarter lead, and allowing the Sun to control the second and carry momentum in the third, the Aces outscored Connecticut 13-3 to close the third quarter and seize momentum for the final period before a frenzied record sold out gathering of 10,135.

Thomas led Connecticut with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 15 points, Brionna Jones came off the bench to score 12 and Natasha Hiedeman contributed with 10.

Saturday during Media Day, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon said she was unsure if she was ready to let Dearica Hamby put her physical game to play after missing the final month of the regular season with a knee injury, missing the first round of the playoffs, and then being used sparingly in the final two games of the semifinals.

But when Hamby came off the bench with 4:33 left in the third quarter, the two-time Sixth Woman of the Year provided an immediate spark for the Aces.

“She was phenomenal, she was ready to go,” Hammon said. “I just got to the point where I was like, my biggest, baddest beast is sitting over there. I’ve just got to throw her in. They want to play a rough game – she’s my girl.”

And Hamby delivered, grabbed three rebounds – two key boards on the offensive end – a put back under the basket, two assists and a steal.

With Hamby in the game, the Aces clawed their way back to turn a six-point point deficit into a two-point lead heading into the final period.

“I just want to do whatever it takes to win. If that means play zero minutes, if that means play 10 minutes and play as hard as I can, I want to do that,” said Hamby, who was in for 10:47. “I thought I could screen well and just put a body on (Thomas) a little bit more, just be aggressive physically. I felt like we were kind of missing that, just to bring physicality.

“I enjoy that kind of style of basketball. I think the crowd, to come back and to feel so loved and know I was kind of missed, I think that gave me a little bit more motivation.”

The Aces set the tone early, hitting 56.3% (9 of 16) of their shots and took a 25-17 lead after one quarter. The Sun wasted no time in getting back into the game, scoring the first six points of the second and outscored Las Vegas 21-9 to take a four-point lead into halftime.

“In the second half of that third quarter, they started to make some difficult shots and we could not find any kind of offensive rhythm, and missed some shots we were certainly capable of, forced some shots, and got stagnated by their defense,” Sun coach Curt Miller said.

Seattle Kraken CEO says they will follow NBA’s lead on expansion

By Sep 12, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT
Seattle SuperSonics logo
Despite rumors to the contrary, the NBA is not expected to take up serious expansion talk for at least a couple of years, until both the new CBA and new television and streaming rights deals are in place. If the owners are going to open the doors, they are going to wait until they can do so at the highest possible price (with locked-in labor peace and higher television revenue).

The fans in Seattle have been more than patient waiting for the NBA to return, but they will have to wait a little longer (they will get a taste in October when the Trail Blazers will host the Clippers for a couple of preseason games). Seattle Kracken co-owner and CEO Tod Leiweke struck the right tone (from the NBA league office’s perspective) when asked about rumors of an NBA full-time return to Seattle by Fox Sports 13 in the city.

“I’m not going to address that [rumor]. There’s going to be a lot of rumors and innuendos. You know, we think the best thing that we can do is not ever get ahead of the league. They’ve got big issues coming: They’re in a CBA discussion, and they’ve got broadcast deals coming up. In due time, they will get to this. And in due time, we’re going to be well positioned…

“The hard work is done, building a world class arena. That’s why the team left. We now have that world class arena in place. It will stand the test of time. The building is phenomenal for basketball. And we’re super excited about the Clippers playing the Portland Trail Blazers here. And in fact, two games that are gonna play here, the first NBA game in our building will happen that first week in October – and we’re going to have a packed house and in our own Seattle way we will tell the world we are here. We are ready.”

Kracken majority owner David Bonderman also owns a piece of the Boston Celtics — the ties are built in.

“We are not discussing that at this time,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said of expansion during the NBA Finals. “As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it.”

If the NBA looks at expansion in a few years, as is expected, Seattle will be at the top of the list to get a new team (Las Vegas is the frontrunner for a second team). But it remains an “if.” While there is some momentum behind the idea, it takes two-thirds of the owners to approve expansion, and the only way to convince that many owners to get on board is to prove to them that bringing these teams in will raise enough extra revenue for the league to offset the further division of the television money. The owners are going to treat this like a cold, hard business.

But when the expansion talks come, Seattle will be ready.

Stephen Curry says ‘Hell, yeah’ Warriors considered Durant trade

By Sep 12, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant may not have wanted a reunion. The Brooklyn Nets may not have really ever wanted to trade him anyway.

However, the Warriors had serious internal discussions about bringing Durant back to the Bay Area where he was central to two Golden State titles, Stephen Curry told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone. And Curry was all-in on the idea.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.

“And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? … And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.

“So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”

It would have meant trading away depth and the future — the Warriors would have had to send out Andrew Wiggins (to balance salaries), Jonathan Kuminga, and another young player such as James Wiseman or Moses Moody, plus multiple first-round draft picks and pick swaps.

Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob has been very public about his desire to build a team that can win now with a core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, while still building toward the future with Jordan Poole, Kuminga, Moody and more. To trade for Durant would have meant to give up on the future part of that equation and go all-in on winning the next couple of seasons with the 34-year-old Durant.

Lacob and management might never have signed off on the trade, but those final steps proved moot. It never got that far. By all accounts, the Warriors discussed the trade in depth internally but didn’t get far down the road with the Nets.

Lacob’s “win now while building a bridge to the future” plan worked last season and the Warriors will get their championship rings on opening night. With some of the veteran depth gone (Otto Porter, Gary Payton II) this season, the Warriors are going to lean more on their young legs to help them during the regular season, and into the playoffs. Once there, the Warriors are a threat to repeat as champions.

They might even have to face Durant and the Nets, should the Warriors get back to the game’s biggest stage. Then we will all revisit those trade discussions again.

Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic language in Instagram story

By Sep 12, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards is going to face at least a fine from the league for this, maybe more.

In an Instagram story, Edwards used homophobic language to describe a group of men before adding a racial slur. He finished with, “Look at the world came to.”

It was disappointing to hear that from Ant, and there is no place for it. Sunday Edwards issued an apology on Twitter.

The quick apology likely means that Edwards will only face a fine for his actions, although the league may want to make an example of the young star known for his big, confident personality. Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for homophobic and misogynistic private messages that went public, and players from Kobe Bryant to Rajon Rondo have been fined for homophobic comments.

Edwards, the third-year guard and former No.1 pick who averaged 21.3 points a game last season, will be in even a brighter spotlight this season with a Timberwolves team that added Rudy Gobert to a front line with Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota expects to be near the top of the West, and to be there Edwards will have to be more efficient and more of a playmaker — they need him to be an All-Star. A leap he is fully capable of making. What the team does not want is its star making headlines for homophobic social media posts.

Expect the fine to come down from the league before training camp opens.

United States rallies in final minutes to beat Canada, win bronze at AmeriCup

Associated PressSep 11, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball didn’t head home from AmeriCup empty-handed.

Gary Clark scored 18 points, and the U.S. rallied in the final minutes to top Canada 84-80 in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.

The Americans went on a 26-10 run over a 7-minute stretch of the final quarter, turning what was a 63-56 deficit into an 82-73 lead.

“I’m happy for our guys,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It was an honor to be a part of it.”

It was the ninth time in 11 appearances at AmeriCup — the championship of the FIBA Americas region — that the U.S. captured a medal. The Americans have won gold seven times, silver once and now have a bronze.

Canada was seeking a seventh medal in 19 appearances at the event.

Jodie Meeks — an NBA champion who spent 10 years in the league with seven teams — scored what may have been his final three points as a competitive player during that late run by the U.S. Meeks’ only points on the day came when he got fouled on a 3-point try and made all three of the free throws with 3:31 left, pulling the U.S. into a 71-71 tie.

Meeks is planning to retire and begin a coaching career. His teammates sent him out with a medal, and Clark’s layup with 1:43 left put the Americans on top for good.

“It’s definitely been an experience for our guys,” Clark said. “The weather’s nice. I think most guys were upset that they couldn’t get in the ocean because of sharks … but we’ve enjoyed our time here.”

Abu Kigab scored 18 points for Canada, while Kadre Gray and Jahvon Henry-Blair had 15 apiece.

Zylan Cheatham scored 16 for the U.S., while Craig Sword added 11 and Norris Cole led the team with eight assists.

Going home medalists, even though it wasn’t a higher-profile event like the Olympics or World Cup, wasn’t insignificant to the group of G League and internationally based players that the U.S. assembled for this trip.

“From Day 1, I felt it,” Jensen said. “You’re part of a special group.”

