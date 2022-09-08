Reports: Maxi Kleber near three-year, $33 million extension with Mavericks

In the playoffs last season, the Mavericks’ best lineups had Maxi Kleber on the floor — he can defend well and spaces the floor as a pick-and-pop big, knocking down 43.6% of his 3-pointers in the postseason. His game fits well with Luka Doncic (the Mavs were +1.9 when they were on the floor together in the playoffs).

Which is why the Mavericks are keeping him around. The sides are closing in on a three-year, $33 million contract extension that runs through the summer of 2026. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news, with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News confirming.

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2022

This contract kicks in after this final year of his current deal, paying him $9 million. The contract is fully guaranteed, Charania adds.

Kleber will be splitting time up front with veteran Dwight Powell and signed this summer Christian Wood. Kleber, with his shooting, brings something different to the table that fits with Dallas.

This is a good deal for both sides. Kleber will make right around the league average/mid-level exception money over the course of this contract, which feels about right. He has real value for the Mavericks, but battling injuries and a shooting slump after the All-Star break last season he shot just 32.5% from 3. A salary average of $11 million a season feels fair.

It’s also a salary size that is easily packaged with others if Dallas gets the chance at a trade for another star (although, after signing this, he will not be eligible to be traded until next summer). Other teams would welcome Kleber in a deal for the same reasons he fits so well in Dallas.

After a couple of seasons where injuries limited him on the court during the NBA season, Kleber chose not to play for his native Germany this summer in EuroBasket to rest his body.