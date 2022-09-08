Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaks ankle in Greek win over Estonia

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not good news for Greece or the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to tweak his ankle in the second half of Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia on the final day of EuroBasket group play. Leaving the arena, Antetokounmpo had an unmistakable limp. It wasn’t severe and he wasn’t on crutches, but he was limping.

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo visibly limping as he goes to the fans after the game 😬 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/9G38RML2K6 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 8, 2022

While there is nothing official about Antetokounmpo’s status for Sunday yet, it would be a surprise if he were not playing. Bucks assistant Josh Oppenheimer is part of the Greek team staff and will monitor this situation closely.

Greece has appeared to be one of the strongest teams in EuroBasket and has advanced to the knockout stage, where they will face the Czech Republic in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and pulled down five rebounds in the win, but did most of his damage in the first half.

Thursday was the final day of group play, the knockout stages begin on Saturday.