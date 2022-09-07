Watch Luka Doncic drop 47 points on France at EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been overpowering and overwhelming teams at EuroBasket with his physicality.
Luka Doncic is a magician. How else do you explain this running 3?
… which included this ridiculous 3⃣ to beat the shot clock!#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/RCkxVFnFA6
Doncic finished with 47 points and Slovenia beat France 88-82 in a showdown of teams that could win the European championship. Both teams advance out of Group B to the knockout round, but with the win Slovenia gets the top seed.
French star Rudy Gobert got his revenge with a poster dunk on Doncic.
OH MY! Rudy Gobert with a nasty dunk over Luka Doncic! #EuroBasketpic.twitter.com/1t35IFknEs
Doncic’s 47 is the second most points scored in a EuroBasket game, besting Greek legend Niko Galis in 1983 (the most is Belgian Eddy Terrace, who scored 63 back in 1957).