Watch Luka Doncic drop 47 points on France at EuroBasket

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been overpowering and overwhelming teams at EuroBasket with his physicality.

Luka Doncic is a magician. How else do you explain this running 3?

… which included this ridiculous 3⃣ to beat the shot clock!#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/RCkxVFnFA6 — FIBA (@FIBA) September 7, 2022

Doncic finished with 47 points and Slovenia beat France 88-82 in a showdown of teams that could win the European championship. Both teams advance out of Group B to the knockout round, but with the win Slovenia gets the top seed.

French star Rudy Gobert got his revenge with a poster dunk on Doncic.

OH MY! Rudy Gobert with a nasty dunk over Luka Doncic! #EuroBasketpic.twitter.com/1t35IFknEs — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) September 7, 2022

Doncic’s 47 is the second most points scored in a EuroBasket game, besting Greek legend Niko Galis in 1983 (the most is Belgian Eddy Terrace, who scored 63 back in 1957).