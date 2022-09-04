LeBron James (son Bronny) take in Notre Dame-Ohio State from sideline

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When you’re Ohio legend LeBron James, when you brought the first sports title to your home region in 50 years, there are perks. Like getting sideline passes for the biggest game on the opening weekend of the college football season.

LeBron and his son Bronny were on the sidelines in Columbus Saturday for Ohio State’s hard-fought 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

LeBron James and son, Bronny, throw up an I-O in response to Block "O''s" O-H call. pic.twitter.com/CBKQYV2scB — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 3, 2022

Of course, when the fans noticed that Bronny — who is in the process of choosing where he will play in college — was with his father, the recruitment chants started.

The Ohio State crowd started chanting "We want Bronny" 👀 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/VjcvKBLvXp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

It wasn’t just LeBron and son, the crowd for the biggest college football game of opening weekend drew a lot of celebrities.