LeBron James (and son Bronny) take in Ohio State/Notre Dame from sideline

By Sep 4, 2022, 7:52 AM EDT
Notre Dame v Ohio State
Ben Jackson/Getty Images
0 Comments

When you’re Ohio legend LeBron James, when you brought the first sports title to your home region in 50 years, there are perks. Like getting sideline passes for the biggest game on the opening weekend of the college football season.

LeBron and his son Bronny were on the sidelines in Columbus Saturday for Ohio State’s hard-fought 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

Of course, when the fans noticed that Bronny — who is in the process of choosing where he will play in college — was with his father, the recruitment chants started.

It wasn’t just LeBron and son, the crowd for the biggest college football game of opening weekend drew a lot of celebrities.

Check out the latest on the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six
Jazz reportedly not done, looking to trade Bogdanovic, others; Lakers interested
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen,...
New York Knicks v Sacramento Kings
Report: Knicks’ Reddish wants “change of scenery,” Lakers...