Stephen Curry says if he would play for team other than Warriors it would be Hornets

By Sep 3, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT
Stephen Curry is a Charlotte native, and there always have been some around the league who thought he might play the final season or two of his Hall of Fame career in his hometown.

Curry was recently given the keys to the city in Charlotte (after officially graduating from Davidson and getting his number retired at his alma mater) and he again said he wanted to retire a Warrior, but if he was going to play in another city

“This honor and this award — I’ve always said I want to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me. The experiences, the teammates and the journey from then on, everybody ask me, ‘Oh you don’t want to play one year for the Hornets and come back?’

“Oh no, no, no. I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

Curry has consistently said he wants to retire a Warrior, and no doubt Joe Lacob and Warriors ownership wants the same thing. It’s hard to picture Curry playing anywhere else.

But don’t take Charlotte completely off the table yet. Never say never to a return home for a final season farewell tour.

