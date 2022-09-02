Report: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp, maybe start of season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

There had been some optimism around the extended recovery of Lonzo Ball from his meniscus surgery back in January, but apparently those positive vibes will not have him ready for opening day.

Ball is expected to miss the Bulls’ training camp and the start of the season, reports Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season because of lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January, sources told ESPN on Friday. While a source reiterated that Ball’s knee is structurally sound after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28, he continued to experience pain while attempting basketball activities as he spent the summer rehabbing in Los Angeles.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago recently sounded more optimistic on the Bulls Talk Podcast.

“I’m not saying that means he’s out there opening night. I’m not saying he’s playing all 82… What I’m saying is the skepticism that was earlier in the offseason has moved a little bit towards the optimism side.”

Ball played a key defensive role for the Bulls to start last season — plus helped push the team in transition — before a knee issue led to the meniscus surgery in January. At the time, the hope was Ball would return in time for the playoffs, but even now when he starts to ramp up basketball activity he feels pain. He has seen team doctors and gotten second opinions, but there has been no solution.

Chicago is much better when Ball and Alex Caruso are paired on the floor, but fans may have to be patient in awaiting that pairing again.