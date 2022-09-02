Jazz reportedly not done, looking to trade Bogdanovic, others; Lakers interested

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Royce O’Neal is in Brooklyn. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota. Donovan Mitchell is soon to be officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Utah Jazz are not done yet.

Utah is looking for offers on the other veterans on its roster — Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Crawford — confirms Tony Jones at The Athletic.

It’s no secret what the Jazz will want in trade: a first-round draft pick (the Jazz may need to package a couple of players to get one pick).

The Lakers have been rumored to have interest in Bogdanovic and maybe others, something Jeff Zillget of the USA Today and Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported.

The Lakes have some interest, I'm told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren't that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 2, 2022

Have checked with numerous people today re. who might be interested in Jazz vets, and one team has come up multiple times: the Lakers. https://t.co/Wa1z7psTr4 — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 2, 2022

There will be some chatter about a Westbrook/first-rounder for Conley, but Conley's deal is through 2023-24, albeit partially guaranteed. Clarkson has player option for 2023-24. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 2, 2022

Utah remains the most likely destination if the Lakers are looking for a Russell Westbrook trade, but it would come at a cost. But while the Lakers might be willing to put in one of their available first-round picks in an offer (2027 or 2029) to take back Westbrook the Jazz will ask for both. Also, as Zillget mentioned, the Lakers are coveting their cap space for next season (which could be around $30 million (not max contract money, but enough to bring in quality role players).

Los Angeles will be far from the only suitor, and other teams may be in a better position to match salaries.

One way or another, look for the Jazz to trade their veterans before or during training camp.

And that will include the just acquired Lauri Markkanen.