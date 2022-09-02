Further evaluation finds Celtics’ Gallinari did tear ACL, out for season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is a punch to the gut.

It didn’t look good when newly-signed Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury while playing for the Italian national team in World Cup qualifying. Then the first reports out of Italy came out of Italy saying it was a torn meniscus, an injury that could have seen Gallinari back before Thanksgiving.

However, further examination found it was a torn ACL in his left knee, the Celtics announced Friday. This is the same ACL Gallinari tore in 2013.

That will leave Gallinari out for the entire season.

Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play. Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DT5VRHoB2U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

The Celtics signed the 6’10”, floor-spacing four (he shot 38.1% from 3 last season) to provide depth at the forward spot, keeping the regular season minutes of Al Horford and Jayson Tatum down. Boston signed Gallinari to a two-year contract at the taxpayers’ mid-level exception ($6.5 million this season, a player option for $6.8 million next season).

The Celtics are reportedly looking at Carmelo Anthony among other potential replacements. Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge also are available, as is Montrezl Harrell (who is more of a small five than a four). Look for the Celtics to sign another forward before training camp opens, but he won’t be as good as a healthy Gallinari.