Report: Harrell drug charge reduced to misdemeanor, opening door for him to sign

By Aug 31, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Montrezl Harrell is arguably the best frontcourt player to still on the market as a free agent, his availability largely due to the fact he had a felony arrest for marijuana possession hanging over him in Kentucky.

That felony is about to become a misdemeanor, according to multiple reports. From Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

This opens the door for the former Sixth Man of the Year to sign somewhere as a free agent.

Harrell was traded to Charlotte from Washington at the deadline last season, but he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds a game off the bench last season, with an efficient 67.2 true shooting percentage. Harrell is an innings eater during the regular season that could help many teams — he plays hard, stays in his lane and plays to his strengths, and is a strong pick-and-roll big who is solid on the glass. He’s not a great defender, he doesn’t stretch the floor, and would see his role shrink (and maybe disappear) in the playoffs, but for the first 82 games he can be relied on nightly to contribute.

He showed recently at the Drew League he still has some game.

Don’t be surprised if Harrell finds a new NBA home soon.

