PBT Podcast: Did Knicks make right move extending RJ Barrett?

By Aug 31, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT
0 Comments

For the first time since the 1990s and Charlie Ward, the Knicks have signed their first-round pick to a multi-year extension, keeping RJ Barrett and not putting him in a trade for Donovan Mitchell.

Was that the right move for the Knicks? Now what happens with the Mitchell trade?

Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and I get into all that. We also discuss the WNBA playoffs and the challenges the favorites face after losing the first game of the second round (this was recorded before Game 2 in the semifinals series). Then we have fun getting into the best and worst retro jerseys this season and all-time.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above, or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

