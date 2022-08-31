PBT Podcast: Did Knicks make right move extending RJ Barrett?

For the first time since the 1990s and Charlie Ward, the Knicks have signed their first-round pick to a multi-year extension, keeping RJ Barrett and not putting him in a trade for Donovan Mitchell.

Was that the right move for the Knicks? Now what happens with the Mitchell trade?

Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and I get into all that. We also discuss the WNBA playoffs and the challenges the favorites face after losing the first game of the second round (this was recorded before Game 2 in the semifinals series). Then we have fun getting into the best and worst retro jerseys this season and all-time.

