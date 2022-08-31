As expected, Nets reach one-year deal with Markieff Morris

This was expected after Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request, talks moved quickly between Markieff Morris and the Nets.

Now it’s done, the sides have agreed to a one year, non-guaranteed contract at the veteran minimum. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news, but Morris confirmed it himself.

Brooklynnnn!! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) August 30, 2022

Morris is a solid addition for the Nets. On the court he’s a good passer who keeps the ball moving in the offense, is an efficient scorer around the basket and from the mid-post, and can knock down a 3 (34.1% shooter from 3 for his career). He also brings grit and physicality on defense. He will play backup minutes at the four off the bench, although what the Net rotations will look like remains a question mark.

More importantly, he brings a strong personality who will speak his mind, something needed in a locker room of strong personalities in Brooklyn.

Morris never found a steady role in Miami after a shot in the back from Nikola Jokic sidelined him for 58 games. Still, Morris leaving combined with P.J. Tucker going to Philadelphia hurts the Miami veteran, playoff-tested depth at the four. It’s something Pat Riley and the front office may want to address before the trade deadline (even though the Heat have little room to maneuver).