LeBron, sons Bronny and Bryce recreate famed ‘Chosen One’ SI cover

LeBron James is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated as “The Chosen One.”

The original cover from 2002 is the stuff of legend — and LeBron has somehow lived up to and surpassed that legend in a GOAT-level career.

Now LeBron is back on the cover with his sons Bronny and Bryce, with the focus on a story about how he wants to play with his son (maybe sons?) in the NBA in a couple of years. LeBron himself loves it.

The story in Sports Illustrated is must-read (Chris Ballard is, for my money, the best NBA feature story writer working today, with all apologies to Jonathan Abrams and Baxter Holmes).

It’s a glimpse into the life of LeBron the father and his basketball-playing sons, what has changed for LeBron over the years, and what it would mean for him to be the first NBA player to share a court with his son. There are a lot of questions still to be answered about that — where does Bronny rank as an NBA prospect and how much does LeBron potentially playing with him change his draft status, if he goes pro — but LeBron has been very public about his desire.

And yes, Bronny says he hopes to play in the NBA, but he’s not counting on it. “I’ll see what happens. I’m going to be playing basketball. If [I] go down that path, then it is what it is.” If the NBA doesn’t pan out, “I’m cool.”

Read the entire story.

But the cover photo is awesome in its own right.