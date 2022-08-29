Toronto Raptors set to waive forward Svi Mykhailiuk

Svi Mykhailiuk has bounced around on the fringe of the NBA for four seasons with the Lakers, Pistons, Thunder and, most recently, Raptors.

But heading into training camp next month, the Raptors will waive Mykhailiuk despite him having a guaranteed contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Svi Mykhailiuk, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mykhailiuk, who's currently playing for Ukraine's national team at FIBA EuroBasket, is seeking a fresh start elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2022

Mykhailiuk had opted into this season and is owed $1.9 million, but the Raptors were willing to eat that to open up the roster spot for another player they want to develop (they have a few coming into camp in D.J. Wilson, Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton). The Raptors currently have 13 fully guaranteed contracts on the books and will likely pick up one or two of the three players just mentioned (or another player via trade) to round out the roster.

Mykhailiuk is a 6’7″ wing who was projected as a sharpshooter and good passer that could play solid defense on the wing. The perimeter defense is there, however, he shot 30.6% on 3-pointers last season for the Raptors, after shooting 33.4% from deep the previous season. He never developed into the role player teams thought he could be.

Mykhailiuk will be an unrestricted free agent, but there may be a more lucrative offer for him in Europe or China than in the NBA.

Mykhailiuk, one of the two Ukrainian-born players in the NBA (Alex Len), has opposed the Russian invasion of his home country.