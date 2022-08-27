Watch Jusuf Nukic throw down best dunk of World Cup qualifying

By Aug 27, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

Jusuf Nurkic sure looks healthy.

The Bosnian big man brought it against European powerhouse France and led Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 96-90 upset win, scoring 21 and throwing down the best dunk of the competition on 

This game went to double overtime — and Nurkic fouled out — but the No. 46 ranked team in the world (by FIBA) found a way to knock off the No. 4 team in an upset for the ages.

