Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris suffers torn mensicus

Gary Harris was finally, mostly healthy last season in Orlando. After two seasons where he played a total of 39 games due to injuries, last season he played in 61 and averaged 11.1 points per game with a respectable 57.1 true shooting percentage. It’s why the Magic signed the 3&D guard to a two-year contract this past offseason (the second season is not guaranteed).

All of which makes this new report even worse: Harris has torn the meniscus in his left knee, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (and confirmed by Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel).

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for a return, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2022

This will likely involve surgery for Harris, but how long he is out depends on where the tear is and how severe it is. Harris could be out just a couple of months, or it could be much longer.

Harris is one of a few veterans on the Magic roster who the team is willing to trade for more draft picks or young players to help with their rebuild (Terrence Ross is also on that list, along with possibly Mo Bamba). Teams will now back of dealing for Harris until they hear more about his return timeline.