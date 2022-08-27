Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari suffers scary knee injury playing for Italy; early reports are hopeful

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hopefully this injury is not as bad as it looked. The early reports are positive.

Celtics’ forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury Saturday while playing for Italy against Georgia in a World Cup qualifying game.

Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play. Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DT5VRHoB2U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Some images make it look bad, and the comments from the Italian coach suggested the worst.

🇮🇹 UPDATE: By Gianmarco Pozzecco's words, head coach of Italy, the feeling is that Danilo Gallinari tore his left cruciate ligaments. Nothing official yet. "I hope and I pray that nothing bad will come out. It was… it is an honor coaching him. I saw pain in his eyes", he said. — Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) August 27, 2022

The MRI will come on Sunday, but the early reports out of the Italian locker room are good, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good early news. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2022

Let’s hope it is not serious.

Gallinari was one of the two key offseason signings for the Celtics (along with Malcolm Brogdon). A 6’10” forward who can space the floor — 38.1% from 3 last season, right at his career average — he adds depth to a team who can use him off the bench in the regular season to help keep the minutes of Al Horford and Jayson Tatum down. Gallinari is a plus on the offensive end but struggles on defense, making him an innings eater for Boston in the regular season, but his role will fade in the playoffs.

Hopefully his knee is not seriously damaged and he can fill that role in Boston this season.