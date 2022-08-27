Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari suffers scary knee injury playing for Italy; early reports are hopeful

By Aug 27, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
Hopefully this injury is not as bad as it looked. The early reports are positive.

Celtics’ forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury Saturday while playing for Italy against Georgia in a World Cup qualifying game.

Some images make it look bad, and the comments from the Italian coach suggested the worst.

The MRI will come on Sunday, but the early reports out of the Italian locker room are good, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Let’s hope it is not serious.

Gallinari was one of the two key offseason signings for the Celtics (along with Malcolm Brogdon). A 6’10” forward who can space the floor — 38.1% from 3 last season, right at his career average — he adds depth to a team who can use him off the bench in the regular season to help keep the minutes of Al Horford and Jayson Tatum down. Gallinari is a plus on the offensive end but struggles on defense, making him an innings eater for Boston in the regular season, but his role will fade in the playoffs.

Hopefully his knee is not seriously damaged and he can fill that role in Boston this season.

