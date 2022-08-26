Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince released on $2,500 bond in Miami, will deal with Texas warrant

By Aug 26, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
2022 ESPYs - Arrivals
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Taurean Prince appeared in a Miami court on Friday but was out of jail later in the day after being granted a $2,500 bond. Now he will return to Texas to deal with a felony warrant that his defense attorney told the court is already in the process of being dismissed.

Here is the Miami Herald’s description of what happened in a Miami courtroom on Friday.

On Friday, Prince made his first appearance in Miami-Dade court and was granted a $2,500 bond. His defense lawyer, David Weinstein, said the charge was already being dismissed in Tarrant County, Texas, and stemmed from a trace amount of marijuana found during a traffic stop. Prince was unaware that police had filed the warrant for the low-level felony, Weinsten said.

“If he had known warrant existed, he would have surrendered,” Weinstein told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer.

Judge Glazer told Prince to return to Texas and deal with the warrant.

What was the Texas warrant for? Prince had both guns and a vape pen in his car at the same time. Via Seth Kaplan of Fox Sports 9 in Minneapolis.

Prince averaged 7.3 points a game for the Timberwolves last season, playing solid defense and being a leader in the locker room. The Timberwolves were happy enough to sign him to a two-year, $14.6 million contract this offseason ($7.1 million for the coming season, but the contract is non-guaranteed for the second season).

