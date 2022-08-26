Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince released on $2,500 bond in Miami, will deal with Texas warrant

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taurean Prince appeared in a Miami court on Friday but was out of jail later in the day after being granted a $2,500 bond. Now he will return to Texas to deal with a felony warrant that his defense attorney told the court is already in the process of being dismissed.

Here is the Miami Herald’s description of what happened in a Miami courtroom on Friday.

On Friday, Prince made his first appearance in Miami-Dade court and was granted a $2,500 bond. His defense lawyer, David Weinstein, said the charge was already being dismissed in Tarrant County, Texas, and stemmed from a trace amount of marijuana found during a traffic stop. Prince was unaware that police had filed the warrant for the low-level felony, Weinsten said. “If he had known warrant existed, he would have surrendered,” Weinstein told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer.

Judge Glazer told Prince to return to Texas and deal with the warrant.

What was the Texas warrant for? Prince had both guns and a vape pen in his car at the same time. Via Seth Kaplan of Fox Sports 9 in Minneapolis.

Update on Taurean Prince: Warrant stems from a traffic stop in Arlington, TX on May 19, 2022. Prince pulled over for expired registration. Prince told officer he had two guns in the car, so officer asked him to step out of car. Prince complied. Cop saw vape pen in car. (THREAD) — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) August 26, 2022

THC oil is an illegal substance in Texas. Officer then conducted a probable cause search & found marijuana. Under Texas law, it’s illegal to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense. Prince was arrested. — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) August 26, 2022

Prince averaged 7.3 points a game for the Timberwolves last season, playing solid defense and being a leader in the locker room. The Timberwolves were happy enough to sign him to a two-year, $14.6 million contract this offseason ($7.1 million for the coming season, but the contract is non-guaranteed for the second season).