Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince arrested in Miami on Texas warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami International Airport on Thursday and is being held in a Miami jail on a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite.”

The arrest warrant originated in Texas, and while there are reports it is drug-related, NBC Sports has not yet been able to confirm that. His arrest has been confirmed by multiple outlets (KSTP in Miami was the first we saw).

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” The Timberwolves said in a statement.

Prince was born and raised in Texas, attending Baylor college before coming to the NBA. He is a six-year veteran having come off the bench for the Timberwolves last season. Prince signed a two-year, $14.6 million contract to stay in Minnesota this offseason, giving him $7.1 million for the coming season, but the contract is non-guaranteed for the second season (at $7.5 million).

Prince averaged 7.3 points a game for the Timberwolves averaging 17 minutes a game, mostly off the bench. He brought solid defense to the floor and was a leader in the locker room.