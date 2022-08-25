Fan favorite Tacko Fall signs to play next season in China

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall — the 7’6″ fan favorite — spent two seasons with the Celtics and then last season with the Cavaliers, but hasn’t been able to find a steady home in the NBA.

So he is headed to China, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

Fall played on two-way contracts for both Boston and Cleveland, and while he never made much of an NBA impact — he got into 37 games over three seasons — he did well at the G-League level, getting named to the league’s All-Defensive Team last season. Fall played for Utah in Summer League and had a 12-point game but couldn’t find an NBA team to pick him up for this season.

Fall will be an interesting fit in the China Basketball Association, a league not known for its defense. That league’s season ends in February or March (depending on how long teams last in the playoffs), so he could get picked up by an NBA team for the end of the season.