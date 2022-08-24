“Fear” in Oklahoma City No.2 pick Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in his foot

By Aug 24, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT
CrawsOver Pro-Am
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
Chet Holmgren‘s NBA career could be put on hold before it even starts.

There is “fear” the No.2 pick in last year’s draft could have torn ligaments in his foot, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There’s not a lot of information at this point, such as which ligaments, how severe this is, what the treatment plan might be (surgery, rest) and how long it might take. Jeff Stotts echoes this at In Street Clothes.

It’s unclear when the injury happened. However, Holmgren — a Gonzaga player — participated in the “Crawsover” pro-am last weekend in Seattle. On one play he was backpedaling defending LeBron James in transition, and after the play Holmgren came up limping. The coach quickly took him out of the game, and later the word was he had tweaked his ankle on the play. There wasn’t a lot of contact on the LeBron play, and Holmgren could have injured his foot in other workouts, but this also could have been when it occurred.

We will update this story as more details come in.

