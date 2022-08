Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

I’m not sure this will earn Tyler Herro the starting job he wants, but it is pretty funny.

Herro did not take it easy on one of his grade-school campers on Monday. There was no mercy.

Sheesh Herro 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EHjzjNZ2G — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) August 23, 2022

Damn. Herro didn’t even console the kid, he just dunked.