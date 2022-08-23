Report: Spurs bringing back Joe Wieskamp on two-year, $4.4M deal

By Aug 23, 2022, 10:04 AM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Iowa native Joe Wieskamp was on a two-way contract most of last season for the Spurs, but they converted that to a traditional NBA deal near the end of the campaign. The rookie wing showed some promise, including a 13-point game against the Raptors.

The Spurs have decided to bring Wieskamp back at the minimum, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There is no word if this is a fully- or partially-guaranteed contract offer (it also could be non-guaranteed). The Spurs still have a couple of spots open at the end of their roster.

Because of that cap space, the Spurs roster will potentially be in flux all season. They are the most likely third team in any Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell trade, and that will apply to other bigger names as we move closer to the trade deadline. The Spurs will take on Russell Westbrook (then waive him) or some other unwanted player and contract to facilitate a deal, so long as San Antonio gets draft compensation for it.

As noted by Marks, the Spurs have 13 players with some level of contract guarantee on their roster, and while Tre Jones does not have any guaranteed money it’s difficult to imagine them letting him walk. If Wieskamp has guaranteed money this season, which is likely, that’s 15 players and rounds out the roster.

