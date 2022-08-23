Pat Riley says Miami Heat will retire jersey of Udonis Haslem

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Udonis Haslem is returning to the Miami Heat for a 20th season.

When it is done, the Heat will retire Haslem’s No.40 jersey, team president Pat Riley said in a statement announcing the contract.

“From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX home, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami Heat,” Riley said.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, Haslem is a Heat icon and the embodiment of their team ethos and culture. This is the kind of jersey that should be retired. He’s also a three-time NBA champion who is the Heat’s all-time leader in rebounds and second all-time in franchise history in games played, starts and minutes.

20 Heat years for Udonis Haslem 🔥pic.twitter.com/F0dTXRkZUo — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) August 23, 2022

No date has been set. It likely will happen next season after he officially retires.

Haslem will be only the third player in NBA history to play 20 seasons for the same franchise, joining Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) and Kobe Bryant (Lakers).

The 2022-23 season is expected to be Haslem’s final one, although he said he wants to remain active with the organization working with the front office.