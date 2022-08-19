List of 34 NBA players expected to take part in EuroBasket next month

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Already in the tune-up games, Luka Doncic seems to have developed a running hook shot, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are dominating for Greece.

There will be a lot of NBA talent playing in EuroBasket — 34 NBA players are currently set to play for their teams in the European championships next month. Thanks to Johnny Askounis at EuroHoops, we have a list of them now.

Here are the NBA players currently scheduled to play in EuroBasket:

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers)

Croatia:

Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah Jazz)

Dario Saric (Phoenix Suns)

Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers)

Czech Republic:

Vit Krejci (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Finland:

Lauri Markkanen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

France:

Evan Fournier (New York Knicks)

Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Theo Maledon (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Georgia:

Goga Bitadze (Indiana Pacers)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks)

Germany:

Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers)

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Greece:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Tyler Dorsey (Dallas Mavericks)

Israel:

Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards)

Italy:

Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz)

Danilo Gallinari (Boston Celtics)

Lithuania:

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Montenegro:

Marko Simonovic (Chicago Bulls)

Serbia:

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Slovenia:

Vlatko Cancar (Denver Nuggets)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Goran Dragic (Chicago Bulls)

Spain:

Usman Garuba (Houston Rockets)

Juancho Hernangomez (Toronto Raptors)

Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans)

Turkey:

Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia Sixers)

Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Ukraine:

Alex Len (Sacramento Kings)

Svi Mykhailiuk (Toronto Raptors)

The Milwaukee Bucks have the most players in the tournament with three, led by the Antetokounmpo brothers.