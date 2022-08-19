LeBron, Wade produce Netflix documentary on 2008 ‘Redeem Team’

In 2004, a Larry Brown coached USA Basketball team was unimpressive on its way to a bronze medal at the Athens Olympics. It led to an overhaul of USA Basketball — Jerry Colangelo took over running the organization, Mike Krzyzewski was brought in as coach, and players were asked to give a multi-year commitment to the program.

That led to the gold-medal winning 2008 “Redeem Team” led by Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Now LeBron and former Heat and Olympic teammate Dwyane Wade have produced a documentary on that 2008 team. “The Redeem Team” will debut on Oct. 7 on Netflix.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” Wade said in a statement. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team.”

The documentary is done in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and will be directed by Jon Weinbach, a producer on “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Because of the partnership with the IOC, the documentary features unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material on the team.

And that 2008 team was STACKED. Kobe Bryant was captain and also on the roster were James, Wade (who led the team in scoring in the Olympics), Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, and Carmelo Anthony. That roster beat Pau Gasol and Spain in a tightly-contested gold medal game.

