Watch Marine Johannes with WNBA pass of the year, Liberty upset Sky

Marine Johannes threw a pass that changed the game.

Not only was it a brilliant pass by the French international that cut the Sky’s lead to three, but it also changed the momentum of the game — Chicago never scored again, New York closed the game on a 13-0 run, and the Liberty earned the Game 1 upset and put the pressure on the defending champion Sky, now down 0-1 in a best-of-three series.

Now that’s a pass.

👀 did you see that ?

MJ’s over the back dish to Flash!#Ownthecrown pic.twitter.com/F1FTHLv6VX — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 18, 2022

Sabrina Ionescu had another well-rounded game for the Liberty with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Natasha Howard added 22 points of her own for New York, which went on to win 98-91.

The Sky missed 10 of their final 11 shots, going cold at the wrong time. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 21 points, Allie Quigley added 18, and Candace Parker had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 2 is Saturday in Chicago and it is must-win for the Sky.