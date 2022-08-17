Report: No ‘discussions of substance’ between Celtics, Nets on Durant trade

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are talking Donovan Mitchell trade again, and while the sides are not close there is a sense that a deal will get done before the season starts (likely before training camp opens).

As for Kevin Durant trade talks… crickets.

The Celtics are the “unofficial front-runner” in the Durant trade talks with an offer based around Jaylen Brown, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic. Except, the Celtics and Nets aren’t talking, reports The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“League sources continue to insist that the Celtics are not close to a deal that would bring Kevin Durant to Boston, and that there have not even been any real discussions of substance.”

Durant tried to force the Nets’ hand, meeting with owner Joe Tsai, shooting down any hope of a reconciliation, and giving an “It’s me or coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks” ultimatum. Durant knew throwing that down on the table in August would lead to a rejection, which Tsai did publicly. However, KD’s move didn’t push the Nets to act, and it had the opposite effect on teams that had talked with Brooklyn about a trade — why would they raise their offers now?

The Durant saga looks like it will drag out into training camp. Will Durant show up to camp, or hold out and try to be a disruption? Can the Nets front office handle the heat of the media spotlight that will fall on them, can they remain patient, or will they drop their demands just to get a deal done and put this behind them? Those are the next questions.

Because there is no real Kevin Durant trade conversation going on with the Nets, not with the Celtics or anyone else.