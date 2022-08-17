PBT Podcast: Durant drama, is trade request bad for his legacy?

The Kevin Durant trade drama keeps unfolding like a good television series — one that never seems to get canceled — and it’s the focus of the first part of this week’s podcast with NBC’s Corey Robinson and myself.

We get into all of it: Durant’s “the coach and GM or me” ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai, the stalled-out negotiations, and questions about how long things can drag out. Then Corey and I disagree on what this says about Durant’s legacy as a guy who puts the game first — did Durant hurt his reputation with this trade demand, or is this him wanting to compete and realizing he can’t do it in Brooklyn?

After all things KD, the conversation turns to the Christmas Day games, and the Bucks vs. Celtics matchup in particular. From there the discussion evolves into Dejounte Murray‘s call for more NBA players to do Pro-Ams and give fans who can’t afford an NBA ticket the chance to see them play up close. That can be a great thing for hard-core hoops fans.

