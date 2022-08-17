Herro preparing for season ‘whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’

Whether it’s the Heat trying to land Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, the one constant is Tyler Herro.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is at the center of every Heat trade rumor. Those rumors also say both the Nets and Jazz are lukewarm on a trade package centered around Herro, even with his All-Star potential.

That can shake a guy, but Herro shrugs it off, he told Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors. So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season… “As you get older and more years in the league… you realize this is what comes with the business. You could be in one city one day, the next city the next day. But at the end of the day, it’s about me and getting better every single day in the summer. Like I said, what team I’m on, I’m ready to play.”

What else can Herro say? If the Heat want to trade him, they can. Miami is a win-now team with an aging Jimmy Butler (32), and if they can trade Herro for a player that gets them closer to a title now — and both Durant and Mitchell fit that bill — they should do it.

Herro is also about to get paid, he is extension eligible this summer. While he would like a max offer ($179 million over five years, starting at $30.9 million a year), it likely would be a deal closer to what Jalen Brunson just signed to move to the Knicks ($104 million over four years). If the sides can’t agree to a number, Herro becomes a restricted free agent next summer.

However, no deal is imminent — let alone signed — because the second pen hits paper, Herro becomes untradable until at least Jan. 15 and he has the right to veto any trade for a year. He, in essence, becomes untradeable. While Miami might be willing to pay him and keep him as part of its future next to Bam Adebayo, it’s not ready to take the trade option off the table yet.

“I mean, I know as much as you know,” he said of extension negotiations.

Herro’s name will keep coming up in rumors, but if we get deeper into training camp and Herro is still a member of the Heat, the start-of-the-season deadline for an extension will loom. Then, both Miami and Herro will need to make a decision.

Until then, it will all just be rumors.