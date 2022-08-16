The time O.J. Simpson got his car towed at a Lakers game

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With hoards of celebrities at nearly every game, weird stuff happens at Lakers games.

Lakers owner/governor Jeanie Buss swung by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote the new Lakers’ documentary “Legacy” on Hulu (their antidote to “Winning Time” on HBO), and guest host Desus Nice asked her the strangest thing that happened at a game. She had a great O.J. Simpson story.

Jeanie Buss says the weirdest thing that happened at a Lakers game involves OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/NOU7AqAerf — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 16, 2022

“You just can’t get away with everything.”

Perfect.