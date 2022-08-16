The time O.J. Simpson got his car towed at a Lakers game

By Aug 16, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing
Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images
0 Comments

With hoards of celebrities at nearly every game, weird stuff happens at Lakers games.

Lakers owner/governor Jeanie Buss swung by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote the new Lakers’ documentary “Legacy” on Hulu (their antidote to “Winning Time” on HBO), and guest host Desus Nice asked her the strangest thing that happened at a game. She had a great O.J. Simpson story.

“You just can’t get away with everything.”

Perfect.

Check out more on the Lakers

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
More NBA schedule leaks come out, including 76ers at Celtics opening night
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Six
Warriors, Celtics, Bucks highlight NBA Christmas Day schedule
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
Richard Jefferson: LeBron ‘has not done enough’ to be considered...