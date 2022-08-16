More NBA schedule leaks come out, including 76ers at Celtics opening night

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

This Wednesday, the entire NBA schedule is expected to be released. All 1,230 of them.

But some of them are already leaking out. For example, we know the entire Christmas Day slate of five games. Now we know a lot more as well, here are some of the schedule leaks that have come out in the last 24 hours.

• We knew opening night would feature the Lakers at Warriors, with LeBron James and company watching Stephen Curry and friends get their championship rings. Now we know the second game of that night, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic — 76ers and Celtics.

Sources: NBA's 2022-23 Opening Night, Oct. 18 on TNT: – 76ers at Celtics

– And as previously reported: Lakers at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

• The Lakers will return home and host the Clippers on Oct. 20, the first of four meetings between the teams.

• Jalen Brunson will return to Dallas on Dec. 27, two days after the Knicks’ Christmas Day game, reports Marc Stein.

• The Knicks will open the season Oct. 19 in Memphis, via Fred Katz.

• Rudy Gobert returns to Utah on Dec. 9, although the teams play just a few days into the season in Minnesota, reports Chris Haynes.

• The Warriors vs. Celtics Finals rematch games will take place in December and January.

Golden State-Boston NBA Finals rematch dates for the 2022-23 season, per sources: Dec. 10 in Golden State

Jan. 19 in Boston — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

Come Wednesday we can break down the entire schedule and get answers to the more interesting questions, such as how many national television games did the league give the Brooklyn Nets?