Knicks, Jazz reportedly talking Donovan Mitchell trade again

While Kevin Durant has been grabbing the headlines, all has been quiet on the Donovan Mitchell trade front.

That has started to change, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After several weeks of no conversations, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell The Athletic. The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell, according to sources. There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said.

While Charlotte and Washington still loom in the talks — and Miami would love to get back in the conversation — New York has always been the clear frontrunner for a Mitchell trade because it has the first-round picks Utah seeks. Up to eight first-rounders. The Knicks also have young players on short contracts, something else Danny Ainge and the Jazz want (Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley; although the Knicks want to keep Grimes out of all this).

Talks broke off because Utah has kept its asking price sky high — they got four first-round picks plus this year’s No. 22 pick (Walker Kessler) in the Rudy Gobert trade. The Jazz believe they should get more for Mitchell. However, the Gobert trade warped the market — other executives still shake their heads at what the Timberwolves gave up. Just ask the Nets about how the Gobert trade changed things.

Are the Knicks willing to offer a little more? Are the Jazz willing to take a little less?

With the urgency of training camp approaching in less than six weeks, there is motivation for both sides to get a deal done. The Knicks want Mitchell in camp and in uniform from Day 1 (and it makes their inclusion in the Christmas Day slate of games more logical). There’s pressure on the Jazz to find a deal before the season as well because Utah’s most valuable rebuilding asset is its own first-rounder. If the Jazz want to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes next June, they need to lose a lot of games, and Mitchell wins games.

There’s motivation, and the sides are talking. It’s a start. Don’t expect instant gratification here, but the sides are moving toward a deal again.