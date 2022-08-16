2022 WNBA playoffs start Wednesday: How to watch first round, schedule, more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 WNBA playoffs tip-off on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the WNBA’s new playoff format, which starts with four first-round, best-of-3 series:

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

All the details you need to be up to speed — the 2022 WNBA playoff schedule and where you can watch, details on the new format, and when the second round and beyond will take place — can be found in a detailed breakdown by Alex Azzi at the On Her Turf page here at NBC Sports.

Keep that site bookmarked, you’re going to want to refer back to it as it gets updated throughout the postseason.

And it should be a wild playoff run.