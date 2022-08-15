Report: 76ers, Simmons settle grievance over withheld pay from missed games

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the 76ers perspective, Ben Simmons violated his contract and the CBA last season by not showing up to training camp and, later, not playing in games.

Simmons said he was not mentally ready to play, which led to questions about access to updates and who was handling his mental care.

The 76ers withheld some of Simmons’ pay over the course of the season — not his two upfront payments that covered about half his salary, but most of his game chance — which led Simmons and his agent (Klutch Sports) to file a grievance through the players’ union. Simmons’ argument is that the league should treat his mental health condition like any physical injury. The two sides were in arbitration, but have reached a settlement, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Ben Simmons and his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, reached a settlement agreement on the grievance Simmons filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld from him as a result of his failure to play games in the 2021-2022 season, sources told ESPN on Monday. Both sides agreed to confidentiality on the exact financial settlement reached, sources said.

Simmons was eventually traded to Brooklyn in the deal that sent James Harden to Philly, but he did not play there, more because of back issues than mental health issues (although he frustrated teammates by seeming he would play, then not). Simmons is reportedly ready to play for the Nets starting in training camp. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, that will be maybe the fourth biggest storyline entering camp.

Philadelphia had a brilliant offseason, with James Harden taking less money (*wink, wink*) which allowed the 76ers to add P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and DeAnthony Melton. The 76ers will enter the seasons as a threat to come out of the East.