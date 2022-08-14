DeRozan blocks three-straight shots (and scores 35 ) in Drew League

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeMar DeRozan isn’t an NBA player who makes an appearance at the Drew League and then goes back to working out with his private trainer. DeRozan is a Compton native and a guy who just wants to hoop; he shows up to the Drew all the time.

He put on a show Saturday, taking over late and finishing with 35 points.

DeMar DeRozan DOMINATED Q4 to lead the MNV Cheaters to the first-round victory in the @DrewLeague Playoffs! 🔥 @DeMar_DeRozan: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/w0qVPLTMZO — NBA (@NBA) August 14, 2022

But the real highlight was his three-straight blocks.

Three blocks in a row 👋🚫 DeMar Derozan showing off the clamps in Drew League (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/FS5WCVbJe9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2022

Who says the Bulls don’t have enough rim protection?