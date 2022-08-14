DeRozan blocks three-straight shots (and scores 35 ) in Drew League

DeMar DeRozan isn’t an NBA player who makes an appearance at the Drew League and then goes back to working out with his private trainer. DeRozan is a Compton native and a guy who just wants to hoop; he shows up to the Drew all the time.
He put on a show Saturday, taking over late and finishing with 35 points.
DeMar DeRozan DOMINATED Q4 to lead the MNV Cheaters to the first-round victory in the @DrewLeague Playoffs!
🔥 @DeMar_DeRozan: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK
But the real highlight was his three-straight blocks.
Three blocks in a row 👋🚫
DeMar Derozan showing off the clamps in Drew League
(via @NBA)
Who says the Bulls don’t have enough rim protection?