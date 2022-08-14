DeRozan blocks three-straight shots (and scores 35 ) in Drew League

By Aug 14, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Drew League Pro-Am
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
DeMar DeRozan isn’t an NBA player who makes an appearance at the Drew League and then goes back to working out with his private trainer. DeRozan is a Compton native and a guy who just wants to hoop; he shows up to the Drew all the time.

He put on a show Saturday, taking over late and finishing with 35 points.

But the real highlight was his three-straight blocks.

Who says the Bulls don’t have enough rim protection?

