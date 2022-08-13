Report: Warriors to host Lakers opening night for ring ceremony

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NBA’s full schedule expected to be released this week, leaks of select games are starting to pour out. For example, we know the Lakers and Mavericks will play in Dallas on Christmas Day.

The Lakers also will be on the road opening night, watching Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors receive their championship rings, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2022

The champion’s ring ceremony and banner raising is a traditional opening night game, and it’s usually against another big draw. This fits that bill.

One thing you can be sure of is both the Lakers and Warriors will have the maximum number of allowed national television games, they are the two of the biggest draws in the league. That is true of the Lakers — with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the biggest team brand in the Association — despite not making the playoffs last season.

Expect more leaks over the coming days until we see the full schedule at one point next week.