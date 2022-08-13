Draymond Green says player who reminds him most of himself is Ja Morant

There isn’t another player quite like Draymond Green in the NBA.

He has never been the best player on the four-time champion Warriors, but he may be the most important. His defensive versatility allowing the Warriors to go “small” without sacrificing on that end of the floor, his passing and secondary playmaking, and his vocal leadership are all critical pieces of the Warriors’ success. Other teams have tried to copy the Warriors model, but it’s impossible to do without their own Green.

On the Draymond Green Show podcast, Green was asked what player reminds him the most of himself?

Ja Morant was about the last name we expected to hear.

Which younger player reminds @Money23Green most of himself? We were not expecting this answer… pic.twitter.com/0EvEWlIUhx — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 11, 2022

Green and Morant couldn’t be more different in style of game — Green is earthbound and Morant is a trampoline. But Green’s logic is sound.

“I ain’t bowing down to none of y’all. I don’t care what you’ve accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my abilities and I’m going to show you that. I’m going to lead. I’mma talk to you, and let you know about it while I’m doing it. I’m going to carry others with me. And most importantly, I’m going to do it my way. And all those things that I just named, I see Ja Morant do.”

All that are key reasons the Grizzlies look like the heir apparent to the Warriors as a dominant force in the West.

But Green and company have the trophy now and aren’t giving it up without a fight.