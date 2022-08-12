Watch Goran Dragic nail overtime, step-back, high-arc 3 game-winner for Slovenia

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic make Slovenia must-watch during EuroBasket.

In a friendly against Turkey in Istanbul (not Constantinople), Luka Doncic did his thing where he had 23 points, 10 boards and five assists in limited minutes.

By limited minutes, we’re talking he wasn’t out there in overtime between the teams. So new Chicago Bull Goran Dragic went from Robin to Batman and drained an insane OT game-winner.

Slovenia may not be able to beat Serbia, France, or the other EuroBasket favorites next month (although they should be in the mix), but with Luka and Goran, they will have some highlight every night.

