Bulls rookie Justin Lewis suffers apparently serious knee injury

Justin Lewis out of Marquette was one of the best players to go undrafted this year and the Bulls recognized it, quickly signing him to a two-way contract after the draft ended.

He may now be lost for the season with a knee injury. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago has the bad news.

Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered a knee injury and there is concern it could be diagnosed as a torn ACL, per sources. The Marquette University product suffered the injury during an offseason workout away from the team after playing for the Bulls at NBA Summer League. The forward averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over 22.5 minutes while in Las Vegas.

An ACL tear would be a huge — but ultimately, not insurmountable — setback for Lewis because he loses a year or more of development. At 6’7″, Lewis has the physical gifts that NBA teams are looking for in a wing player — 7-2 wingspan, physical and tough, can jump out of the building, can switch on defense and hit a jumper. That said, he was inconsistent at Marquette and needed to polish his skills, and learn to always play with a high motor, but he has the chance to be a solid NBA rotation wing. He just needed time to develop.

Now that timetable takes a step back.